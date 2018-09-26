Africa Pharmaceutical Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.4% During the Forecast Period (2016-2024)

According to Goldstein Research, major driving factor for Africa pharmaceutical market is the expansion of healthcare capacity which according to the World Bank Africa acquired 70,000 new hospital beds, 16,000 doctors, and 60,000 nurses, adding up to a total of 1,050,000 beds, 498,370 doctors, and 1,250,000 nurses between 2005 and 2012. Africa pharmaceutical market outlook also includes product development, marketing strategy and investment strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe. For instance, one trend in Africa pharmaceutical industry is consolidation of pharma companies. For instance, Clicks, a South African pharmacy chain, now owns the largest pharma wholesaler in South Africa and Botswana.

Market Segmentation

Africa pharmaceutical market can be segmented as follows:

By Type

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

• Branded

• Generics

• Contract Research and Manufacturing Services

• Formulations (CRAMS)

• Chronic

• Cardiovascular

• Anti-Diabetes

• Gastro Intestinal

• Neurological

• Acute

• Anti-infectives

• Respiratory

• Pain

• Gynecology

• Biosimilars

By Geography

• Nigeria {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Egypt {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• South Africa {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Algeria {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Morocco {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Ethiopia {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

• Kenya {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Sales (Million Unit)}

“Africa Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2024” contains a detailed overview of the Africa pharmaceutical market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type.

Further, for the exhaustive study, Africa Pharmaceutical Market Report covers the industry growth drivers, risk analysis, market challenges, market attractiveness, Porter’s five force model, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis and SWOT analysis. This market analysis also comprises competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling such as Sun Pharma, Cipla, Candila, Glenmark, Glaxo Smithkline, Abbott Africa, Biocon, Jubilant life, Sanofi Africa. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report embodies the Africa pharmaceutical market trends along with the market estimate that will aid industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players examining possibilities and other stakeholders to bring into line their market-centric approaches according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key queries countered in this Africa pharmaceutical market report

• What is the Africa pharmaceutical market size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of sales?

• What are the pharmaceutical market trends?

• What are the dynamics which are driving this market?

• What are the major barriers to pharmaceutical market growth?

• Who are the prominent vendors in this market space?

• What are the market prospects for the current and entry-level players?

