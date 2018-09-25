Utilities Network Designing Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Utilities network designing software is a software solution or tool used for management of all the components or devices in a network (electric, oil, gas, water, vehicle, etc.). The solution optimizes the performance of the connected components or devices in the network. Utilities network designing software reduces costs and improves the service of the network. This is done with the help of network design and GIS (geographic information system) software. Moreover, the software solution increases the efficiency of network design by drafting the network with precise micro station-based layout tools. Utilities network software solution provides safe, reliable, and economical operation and is designed to provide information at a rapid speed.

Moreover, it is planned to provide rapid traverse network features that are connected or attached to structural elements. Utilities software network allows managing data in electric, water, wastewater, gas, district heating, telecommunications, etc. It can handle massive data elements. Furthermore, it is possible to provide the utilities software network on any device, any time, and any location. The solution can handle modern data needs and makes it easy to share information securely.

A key driving factor of the global utilities network designing software market is increasing demand for efficient operations and management of devices in different application segments, such as, oil & gas, water, electricity, etc. Furthermore, utilities network designing software solutions help to enhance network information management and reduces costs. Additionally, these solutions provide real-time data and automated response controls. These factors are expected to contribute to the growing demand for utilities network designing software during the forecast period.

However, a significant restraint faced by the utilities network designing software market is the complex operation of the software. This hampers the growth of the utilities network designing software market globally. The mobile-based utilities network designs create significant opportunities for the global utilities network designing software market. The smart grid data processing software customizable dashboards and software integrations is the key trend of the global utilities network designing software market.

Geographically, the utilities network designing software market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe account for high market share due stringent rules and regulations imposed by the government for interconnection of utilities in the oil & gas and electrical industries. Market penetration of the utilities network designing software is high in developed economies, such as, the U.S., Japan, the U.K., etc. owing to the early adoption of software technologies. The utilities network designing software market in Asia Pacific shows substantial growth due to increase in popularity of smart management of utilities. The utilities network designing software market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.