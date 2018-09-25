The Immigrant Investor Program USA Opens Doors For You To Become a Green Card Holder

There are millions of people waiting for the US green card that gives them an opportunity to gain permanent residency in the United States and become a citizen of the nation.To ensure that you get a green card there is one more way that you can approach like choosing the eb-5 immigrant investor program USA that paves path for you to become a permanent resident of the US. The EB-5 visa is an opportunity for the foreign nations to invest and create at least 10 jobs in US and in return obtain the US green card to become lawful permanent residents in the country. To understand the EB-5 immigrant investor process and program the potential immigrants can check out for the services of PNJ5 that offers an overview about this fifth preference green card quota and the investment opportunities for the immigrants to make their investment and obtain the green card for you, your spouse and also children under the age of 21 and unmarried.

The investors can make their investments through the EB-5 regional centres that is federally accredited entity that underwrite EB-5 investors funds and help them to successfully be a part of the EB-5 projects that have been qualified by the US federal government. To apply for the EB-5 program a single investment amount of minimum $500,000 in case to invest in a rural area with high unemployment or at least $1,000,000 to finance a business in the US that can create jobs for at least 10 people is required. You also need to fulfil the key EB-5 requirements like minimum capital requirement, job requirements in US, clear the background check, prove that investment is sourced legally and also the investment must be at risk locked for a period of five years with the investor not entitled to any guaranteed returns on principal or redemption rights on capital.

To make the process simplified you can avail the services of PNJ5 that helps those who are looking for the investment opportunities to fulfil the eb-5 immigrant investor program USA. They show the best opportunities that would not only fulfil their immigrant requirements but also to grow and maximize your portfolios. PNJ5 has a team of professionals who review your application and also help you with the whole process of understanding the EB-5 program and the costs involved in the EB-5 process so that you can make your investment with a thorough understanding and become successful investor to fulfil the requirements to obtain the Green Card to become a permanent resident of the USA.

Professional and friendly guidance on the EB-5 immigrant investor process from Pnj5. The EB-5 Employment-Based Immigration Fifth Preference or more commonly referred to as the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program USA was established under the Immigration Act of 1990.For more details please visit our website http://www.pnj5.com/

