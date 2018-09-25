Radiator Hoses Market: Transformed The Automotive Industry

​Globalization has transformed the automotive industry throughout the globe, with continuously heaving competition amongst automotive vendors. Radiator hoses are applied in vehicles to provide a connection between the engine and radiator to provide efficient cooling in the automobiles. The hose should be flexible enough to permit the high-temperature liquids or gases to flow from the engine to radiator and should be hard enough to not collapse due to the water supply. Radiator hoses come in different sizes and shapes for different vehicles like trucks, cars, Lorries, etc. Radiator hoses are one of the important innovations which have ensued in the automotive industry, in recent years.

Market Overview:

The automotive industry is continuously looking to upgrade itself by producing new products and technologies which would be beneficial for the industry by increasing the performance of the vehicles. It is very important for a radiator hose to work properly and be built in such a way that it could resist the extreme thermal and pressure conditions without getting fatigued. Radiator hoses should be made with superior quality materials having great strength and stability. Radiator hoses market is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Radiator hoses are used to provide fuel efficiency and a coolant to keep the temperature of the engine low, and it also saves the automobiles from getting over heated and having fatal failures. This is the reason that no vehicle can work without radiator hoses which has driven the radiator hoses market globally, with rising demand and population of vehicles.

It is important to choose a radiator hose which has excellent shelf life. Proper storing rooms should be created which can save the hoses from getting destroyed. Storing radiator hoses has been the biggest challenge for the radiator hoses manufacturers. Apart from this the radiator hose market can face challenges from cheaper alternatives which are available in the market.

Automobile sector is expected to grow in future because of the changing lifestyles, rising disposable income and increased standard of living which will create lot of opportunities in the radiator hoses market.

Growing trends in the automobile sector of providing safe and secure drive has resulted in the growth of automotive radiator hoses market.

Market Segmentation:

The radiator hoses market is segmented on the basis of the type of materials, by orientation of radiator hoses, by the type of connection, type of radiator hose cover, by vehicle and by region.

On the basis of the type of materials used, the radiator hoses market is segmented into silicon, helium, and rubber.

On the basis of the orientation of radiator hoses, the radiator hose market is segmented into lower, and upper radiator hoses.

On the basis of the type of radiator hoses connection, the radiator hoses market is segmented into gear, banded, and wired clamps.

On the basis of the radiator hose cover, the radiator hoses market is segmented into flexible, and molded cover

On the basis of type of vehicle, the radiator hose market is segmented into commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. Commercial vehicles are further segmented into Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and High Commercial Vehicle (HCV). Similarly, passenger cars are further categorized into large cars, mid-size cars, and compact cars.

On the basis of geographies, the radiator hose market is segmented across 7 key region; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The market for radiator hoses depends on the market of automobiles as the radiator hoses are accommodated in the vehicles. North America and Europe are the global leaders regarding market share in radiator hoses market. It is because of the growing consumption of automobiles and an increase in the disposable income. It is followed by Asia Pacific which is a developing region excluding China and Japan, and has good market share. The driving force of radiator hoses in this area is the growing population and Westernization. Latin America, and Middle East and Africa also have a decent market share in the radiator hoses market.

Market: Key Players

Few of the major key players active in the radiator hoses market include Goodyear, Tokyo rub, APA/URO Parts, Shandong Meichen, Hutchinson, Gates, Mishimoto, Auto 7, Sichuan Chuanhuan, Continental, Spectre, Crown and Omix – ADA, Dayco, Nufox, Rubber hose, Tianjin Pengling, Motorcraft, and ACDelco.

Overall it can be concluded that the growth prospects of the radiator hoses market are promising, as adoption across most of the regional markets is set to increase in the foreseeable future, with substantial projected gains in some areas.

