Europe Genome Editing Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023

In the year 2018, Europe Genome Editing Market was valued at USD 0.89 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 1.73 Billion at pace of 14.13% CAGR.

Genome editing is a way of making specific changes to the DNA of a cell or organism. An enzyme cuts the DNA at a specific sequence, and when this is repaired by the cell a change or edit is made to the sequence. The various applications used in the genome editing are CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense and other technologies.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Genome Editing Market is driven due to factors like increasing use of genome technology in medical sciences to cure or treat diseases and alteration of pathogen targets in the host, growing usage of genetically modified crops, technological advancements, increasing investments for R&D activities by government and private organizations. In addition, ability of genome editing therapies to provide a noteworthy improvement to healthcare services, and genome editing improves efficacy and reduce side effects of disease treatment is expected to drive the market growth. However, high costs associated with genome editing, stringent government policies and ethical concerns regarding genome editing is expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Genome Editing Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Genome Editing Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second largest market share in the Genome Editing market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Genome Editing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGAA, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Sangamo Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies, Lonza Group Ltd, New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies, and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals.

