Connected Retail Market – Product Innovation Paramount for Major Players to Maintain Leadership

The common aspiration of consumer product manufacturers is to develop products that are of esteemed quality, but invariably, there is a strong need to spread the awareness regarding exactly why their products are superior to the alternatives. Connected retail is a collection of modes via which a company can interact with their customers, which opens vast new opportunities of providing assistance, collecting payments, and delivering at door steps. On the back of radically increasing ubiquity of smartphones and deepening penetration of social media, the connected retail market is flourishing.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/connected-retail-market.html

According to this business intelligence study, the demand in the global connected retail market will multiply at an impressive CAGR of 19.80% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The analysts of the report have estimated that the hardware and software pertaining to connected retail will produce opportunities worth US$82.31 bn by the end of 2025, substantially up from its evaluated worth of US$19.46 bn in 2017.

Increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is the primary driver of the global connected retail market, promising to revolutionize the way retailers handle their inventory management and customers use end products such as washing machines, wearable devices, automotive, mobile phones and tablets, among others. As the technology is harnessed further, the costs of components such as RFID tags are expected to decline and become more affordable for larger masses. The emergence of omni channel retailing also expected to fuel the connected retail market, which on the other hand is expected to suffer negatively from a few factors such as privacy issues and lack of IoT standards.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10418

On the basis of connectivity, this report segments the connected retail market into Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. In 2016, the Zigbee segment constituted for the maximum demand, which was a reflection of its low cost despite the ability to provide strong connectivity. With Zigbee, retails are able to improve their in-store experience for their customers as well as gain data regarding the frequency of purchases. On the basis of component, the connected retail market has been bifurcated into hardware and software. In 2016, hardware components provided for more than 60% of the total demand, dominating with rising usage of devices such as RFID, sensors, and POS systems. That being said, the demand for software components is primed to expand at a stronger CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.