Application Of Seamless Steel Pipe In Construction Pipeline Industry

Among the many pipe materials, the most practical one is the seamless steel pipe. This is a more powerful pipe material, not only because of the wide range of fields and scope of the pipe material, but more importantly.Because of its good quality, this is why this pipe material has been promoted and developed in the industrial field.

The quality of the seamless steel pipe is very good, which is determined by its complicated production process. The biggest feature is that the part of the pipe wall has no seams, and the ordinary pipe has obvious seams because of the seamless This small feature of steel pipes allows this type of pipe material to be used and promoted in the industrial field.

In pipeline transportation, it can be used to transport some fluids, such as some energy, etc., oil and natural gas, already some groundwater transportation, can be achieved by relying on seamless steel pipes. In modern society, the use of seamless pipes and the scope of the 16Mn seamless steel pipe is widely used. The general-purpose seamless steel pipe is rolled from ordinary carbon structural steel, low-alloy structural steel or alloy structural steel, and has the largest output, and is mainly used as a pipe or structural component for conveying fluid.

These steel-made seamless steel pipes are widely used in hydraulic props, high-pressure gas cylinders, high-pressure boilers, fertilizer equipment, petroleum cracking, automotive semi-axle bushings, diesel engines.

SSAW steel pipes, high-pressure boiler tubes, fluid tubes, structural tubes, special tubes for fertilizers, and hydraulic pipe fittings such as alloy pipes are treated with surface quenching or high-frequency quenching. Therefore, it depends on the chemical composition (mainly carbon content), heat treatment process and use. For further use and promotion, when talking about seamless steel pipe, we first think of the superior quality of this pipe material, which is its biggest feature. Secondly, the seamless steel pipe adopts the structure of steel, so the hardness is also very high.

Energy transportation is of great significance, and seamless steel pipe plays an important role in it. When it comes to this type of pipe material, we first have a slightly higher strength than No. 15 steel, and it is rarely quenched and has no temper brittleness. The cold deformation is high in plasticity, generally used for bending, calendering, crimping and hammer arching. The welding performance of arc welding and contact welding is good. The thickness is small during gas welding, and the shape is strict or the shape is complicated.

The machinability cold drawing or normalizing state is better than the annealed state, and is generally used for manufacturing low stress and high toughness requirements. The products are applicable to engineering, coal mines, and textiles.