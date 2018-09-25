Andrew & Andrew Solicitors – Powers of Attorney Services

For most people, it is not easy to think about a time when they won’t be able to make their own decisions, but it is always helpful to be prepared.

[PORTSMOUTH, 25/09/2018] – Andrew & Andrew solicitors offer powers of attorney services, allowing someone to make decisions for someone else either temporarily or on a long-term basis.

Different Types of Power of Attorney at Andrew & Andrew Solicitors

Andrew & Andrew solicitors offer services for different types of power of attorney, since some clients may be interested to set up more than one. Some of these include:

• Ordinary power of attorney

• Lasting power of attorney

• Enduring power of attorney

Ordinary Power of Attorney

In England and Wales, ordinary and lasting power of attorney are the most common types of power of attorney. Both services are offered by Andrew & Andrew solicitors. This type of power of attorney is recommended by Andrew & Andrew solicitors if a client needs cover for a short period of time (ie. a hospital stay or a holiday).

Lasting Power of Attorney

Lasting power of attorney is another common type of power of attorney in England and Wales. Andrew & Andrew solicitors will advise prospective clients, that this power of attorney comes into effect if someone loses mental capacity, and they are no longer able to make decisions about themselves. Setting up a lasting power of attorney, in this case, is not difficult and Andrew & Andrew solicitors will take care of all the legal paperwork. This type of power of attorney is long-lasting.

Enduring Power of Attorney

Enduring power of attorney was replaced by lasting power of attorney in 2007. However, enduring power of attorneys signed before 1/10/2017 are still valid. This type of power of attorney covered financial and property affairs and came into effect whether someone lost mental capacity or not.

More Information about Powers of Attorney

Andrew & Andrew solicitors have much experience in powers of attorney and welcome every client who wishes to learn more about this process. Andrew & Andrew solicitors will advise clients that they can limit the power they give to an attorney, so that they deal only with specific aspects of their property.

For more information, visit https://a2solicitors.co.uk today.