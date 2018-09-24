Water Soluble Polymers Market Report 2018 – Ashland, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, LG Chem Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company

Water Soluble Polymers Market Overview:

Global Water Soluble Polymers Market is estimated to reach $61 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025. Water soluble polymers are either natural or synthetic organic substances which dissolve, disperse, or swell in water & so alter the physical properties of aqueous systems undergoing thickening, gellation, or emulsification/stabilization. The growing wastewater treatment processes in several industrial activities around the world is a major factor driving the application of water soluble polymers in many industries. Water soluble polymers with its numerous functions like gelling, flocculating, thickening, rheology modifying & stabilizing find usage in widespread applications such as water treatment, paper, food processing, surface coating, enhanced oil & natural gas recovery, mineral processing, detergents, pharmaceuticals, textiles, petroleum production, and personal care products. With these widespread applications, it is anticipated to drive the growth of the water soluble polymers market over the forecasted period.

Growing demand for water treatment, growing consumption in petroleum exploration activities, increasing consumption among many industries like textiles, food & beverages, personal care, and mining, and increased demand in emerging countries are the factors driving the growth of the water-soluble polymers market. However, the adverse health & environmental impact of synthetic polymers, and unstable raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, introduction of bio-based acrylamide due to growing environmental concerns might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global water soluble polymers market is segmented on the basis of material type, physical form, end use industry, and geography. The market is segmented by material type as synthetic, natural, and mixed. Physical form comprises emulsion, powder, and solutions. Further, the market is segmented by end use industry as food processing industry, mining industry, paper industry, petrochemical and oilfield industry, personal care industry, textile industry, water treatment, and other industries.

Based on geography, global water soluble polymers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Arkema SA, Ashland, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, LG Chem Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Nitta Gelatin Inc., BASF SE, SNF Group, Kemira Oyj, and Kuraray Co., Ltd., among others.

