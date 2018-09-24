Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

Market Forecast By Type (Centrifugal Pump and Positive Displacement Pump), By Centrifugal Type (Single-Stage Pump, Multi-Stage Pump, Axial & Mixed-Flow Pump, Submersible Pump and Sealless & Circular Pump), By Positive Displacement Type (Reciprocating and Rotary), By Applications (Chemical, Construction, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power and Others), By Regions (Central, Western, Southern and Eastern) and Competitive Landscape

Slump in crude oil prices prompted the government of Saudi Arabia to slashed its budget for 2016. This has further resulted in decline in government spending and delayed payment to contractors leading to halt of several projects across the region. Deployment of industrial pumps has been low and was primarily noticeable across industrial settlements which were establish during the past in addition to petrochemical and oil & gas applications.

According to 6Wresearch, Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2017-23. Following the decline in 2015 & 2016, similar trend is expected in 2017 as well. However, the market is anticipated to recover post 2017 due to expected recovery of oil prices, rebound of construction industry, exponential growth across industrial sector and establishment of petrochemical industries.

Amongst all applications, oil & gas and chemical primarily Petrochemical and Fertilizers (PCF) were key adopters of industrial pumps in Saudi Arabia. Significant growth lies ahead for chemical, power and water and wastewater treatment applications.

The key players in Saudi Arabia industrial pumps market include: Flowserve-Al Rushaid Company Ltd., ITT Saudi Co., Sulzer Saudi Pump Company LLC, KSB Pumps Arabia Ltd., EBARA PUMPS SAUDI ARABIA LLC, Grundfos Saudi Arabia Company Ltd. and SPX Flow Saudi Arabia LLC.

The report thoroughly covers the Saudi Arabia industrial pumps market by types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical data of Global Industrial Pumps Market for the Period 2014-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Global Industrial Pumps Market until 2023

• Historical data of Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Revenues & Volume Market for the Period 2014-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Revenues & Volume Market until 2023

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Industrial Pumps Market Revenues and Volume 2014-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Industrial Pumps Revenues & Volume Market until 2023

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Industrial Pumps Market Revenues and Volume 2014-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Industrial Pumps Revenues & Volume

Market until 2023

• Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Industrial Pumps Market Revenues, By Type Until 2023

• Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Industrial Pumps Market Revenues,

By Type Until 2023

• Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenues, By Application Until 2023

• Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenues, By Region Until 2023

• Market Drivers and Restraints

• Players Market Share, Competitive Benchmarking, and Company Profiles

• Recommendations

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Type

o Centrifugal Pump

o Positive Displacement Pump

• By Centrifugal Type

o Single-Stage Pump

o Multi-Stage Pump

o Axial & Mixed-Flow Pump

o Submersible Pump

o Sealless & Circular Pump

• By Positive Displacement Type

o Reciprocating

o Rotary

• By Applications

o Chemical

o Construction

o Oil & Gas

o Water & Wastewater Treatment

o Power

o Others

• By Regions

o Central

o Western

o Southern

o Eastern

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3 Global Industrial Pumps Market Overview

3.1 Global Industrial Pumps Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

3.2 Global Industrial Pumps Market Revenue Share, By Region

4 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Overview

4.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

4.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Volume (2014-2023F)

4.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market, Industry Life Cycle

4.4 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market, Opportunity Matrix

4.5 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market, Porters Five Forces

4.6 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenue Share, By Type

4.7 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenue Share, By Application

4.8 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenue Share, By Region

5 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Diversification of Economy & Expected Recovery of Oil Prices

5.2.2 Emerging Manufacturing Hub

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Low Crude Oil Prices

6 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Trends

6.1 Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Pumps

7 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Overview, By Type

7.1 Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Industrial Pumps Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2023F)

7.1.1 Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Industrial Pump Market Revenues, By Type (2014-2023F)

7.2 Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Industrial Pumps Market Price Trend

8 Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Industrial Pumps Market Overview

8.1 Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Industrial Pumps Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2023F)

8.1.1 Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Pump Market Revenues, By Type (2014-2023F)

8.2 Saudi Arabia Positive displacement Industrial Pumps Market Price Trend

9 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Overview, By Application

9.1 Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Industrial Pumps Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Water & Wastewater Treatment Industrial Pumps Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

9.3 Saudi Arabia Power Industrial Pumps Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

9.4 Saudi Arabia Chemical Industrial Pumps Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

9.5 Saudi Arabia Construction Industrial Pumps Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

9.6 Saudi Arabia Others Industrial Pumps Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

10 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Overview, By Region

10.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenues, By Central Region (2014-2023F)

10.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenues, By Western Region (2014-2023F)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenues, By Eastern Region (2014-2023F)

10.4 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenues, By Southern Region (2014-2023F)

11 Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

12 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Overview, Competitive Landscape

12.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pumps Market Revenue Share, By Company

12.2 Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Sulzer Saudi Pump Company LLC

13.2 KSB Pumps Arabia Ltd.

13.3 Flowserve–Al Rushaid Company Ltd.

13.4 ITT Saudi Co.

13.5 Grundfos Saudi Arabia Company Ltd.

13.6 EBARA PUMPS SAUDI ARABIA LLC

13.7 SPX Flow Saudi Arabia LLC

14 Key Strategic Pointers

15 Disclaimer

6Wresearch is the premier, one stop market intelligence and advisory center, known for its best in class business research and consulting activity. We provide industry research reports and consulting service across different industries and geographies which provide industry players an in-depth coverage and help them in decision making before investing or enter into a particular geography.

