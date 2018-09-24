Rexpid is one of the best stainless steel target points manufacturer in Korea

Rexpid is established in 1987, Blade Sync Technology, Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact. Rexpid has become a world class manufacturer of outdoor sports. Striving for perfection has emphasized quality and engineering advancement over short term sales numbers has ensured the continued growth of Rexpid. Through fresh innovations, highly advanced automated production lines, and strategic worldwide cooperation, Rexpid will continue to stand tall with quality and growth for years to come, we want to be your long-term partner to reach new heights. In a world where only the competitive survive, Rexpid will continue to stand tall with quality and growth for years to come. We want to be your long-term partner to reach new heights.

Nuri Broadhead:

Specifications

• Weight: 100 + 125 grains

• Cutting diameter: 1?” on 100 grain 1¼” on 125 grain

• Blade Thickness: 0.039” on 100 grain 0.039” on 125 grain

• Stainless Steel

Uses a set of rotary wing blades

A pair of rotary wing blades affixed to the broad head are

Designed to help push the broad head over ribs and other small bones,

Making the wound deeper.

BIG III:

specifications

• Weight: 100grains

• Cutting diameter: 1⅛”

• Blade Thickness : 0.028”

Stainless Steel:

Special impact Drive Technology creates additional power for deeper penetration.

Screw Tip rotates upon impact Increasing Penetration

This blade system is specifically engineered to increase the penetration and

destructive power with three large, offset blades and a multiplex screw-loaded tip.

the screw tip rotates on impact to intensify the rotational and cutting force when going through the target.

