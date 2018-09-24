Middle East TETRA Communications Terminal Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

ATEX TETRA Communications Terminal Segment to Register Significant Growth over the Coming Years Supported by their Increasing Industrial Usage in Middle East Region – 6Wresearch

Countries in the Middle East region have increased investment in upstream Oil & Gas projects to enhance the buffer production capacity amid rapid depleting national oil reserves. Favorable business environment in countries such as UAE has led multi-national companies to establish their manufacturing plants for domestic consumption and exports. Construction sector is growing at a rapid pace due to significant investment from private players as well as from government to increase the revenue stream from non-oil dependent sectors. Additionally, growing security and safety concerns pertaining to terrorist threats and civic unrest in countries such as Turkey have driven law enforcement bodies to upgrade and enhance their communication network and equipment. All these factors have buoyed the growth of TETRA communications terminal in the Middle East region.

According to 6Wresearch, Middle East TETRA Communications Terminal Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2017-23. Increasing Oil & Gas exploration, public transportation projects coupled with growing need for law enforcement bodies for a reliable communication network have pushed the demand for TETRA terminals in the Middle East region. Increase in power generation plants in the region due to growing energy demand as well as surge in industrial construction projects have enhanced the application of TETRA communications terminals.

According to Prijo Samuel, Assistant Research Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Portable type of TETRA terminals accounted for majority of the revenue share in the overall market due to its usage by construction crews in commercial and industrial projects, law enforcement bodies, armed forces and Oil & Gas projects.”

“Moreover, increasing necessity to enhance security at public places due to rising terrorist threats and growing national conflicts in Qatar and other GCC countries have increased the demand for portable TETRA terminals,” He further added.

According to Kushagra Sharma, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Industrial application of the TETRA communications terminal is expected to record highest growth during the forecast period due to growing number of energy and manufacturing projects in the region.”

“Additionally, Oil & Gas exploration as well as mining activities also require a reliable network and equipment to use in volatile atmosphere and extreme conditions. ATEX handsets are preferred in these sectors,” He further quoted.

Some of the key players in this industry include Airbus Defence and Space Oy, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, and Motorola Solutions UK Limited.

“Middle East TETRA Communications Terminal Market (2014-2023)” provides in-depth analysis with over 112 figures and 21 tables covered in more than 150 pages. The report estimates and forecast overall TETRA communication market by revenue, sales volume, type, applications, technology, and countries. The report also offer key insights on competitive landscape, market share by companies, company profiles, market trends, market drivers and restraints.

