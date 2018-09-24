Europe HIV Diagnostics Market By Product growth Analysis 2018

In the year 2018, Europe HIV Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 500 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 770 Million at a pace of 9.20% CAGR.

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is caused by Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). These HIV diagnostic tests are performed to detect the presence of the virus. The diagnosis of HIV is based on several methods, such as salivary test, blood test, viral load test, Western Bloat method and Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test. The Western blot technique is used to detect anti-HIV antibodies in the human serum sample and the ELISA assay uses the antibodies to identify the substance.

Underlying Causes

The growth for HIV Diagnostics Market is driven due to factors like increasing prevalence of prevalence infections, rising governmental initiatives to promote awareness about HIV among people, growing demand for HIV/AIDS diagnostics, and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, increasing investments for R&D activities, advancement of technologies, and introduction of novel techniques for diagnosis and eradication of HIV infection is expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, and failure of treatment in some cases is expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe HIV Diagnostics Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe HIV Diagnostics Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the third position in HIV Diagnostics Market, which is expected to have a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe HIV Diagnostics Market are Abbott Healthcare, Brsitol-Myers Squibb, Alere Inc., Abbvie Inc., Janssen Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Partec, Sysmex, VIIV Healthcare, Apogee Flow Systems, Mylan inc., PointCare Technologies Inc., Zyomyx Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, and bioMerieux.

