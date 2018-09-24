Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Electric Cooktop Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Electric cooktop is a flat piece of equipment used for cooking that is built into a kitchen countertop. The cooktop usually comprises four devices that are called burners, similar to any conventional stoves.

Request Sample Copy of the Business Report :https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/156012

An electric cooktop, also known as an electric stove or electric range, is a stove with an integrated electrical heating device to cook and bake. Electric stoves are gaining popularity, as a replacement for solid-fuel (wood or coal) stoves which required more labor to operate and maintain.

Electric stoves are more convenient than LPG and diesel stoves, thus do not require refilling or relying on these sources. They majorly rely on electricity, which is and can thus be carried anywhere. Thus, demand for electric cooktops is increasing, in turn, boosting growth of the electric cooktop market. Electric stove burners are controlled by a rotary switch with six positions, each of which engages a different combination of resistances and hence a different heating power. Some of the cooktops have an infinite switch called a simmerstat, while other have a thermostat.

Increasing demand for portable cooking ranges and increasing number of rural areas being provided with healthy supply of electricity are major factors driving growth of the electric cooktop market.

The surface of these cooktops are much flatter than conventional stoves, thus eliminating possibilities of food spoiling over the cooktop. Furthermore, these cooktops are easier to maintain than conventional ones, cause fewer fire hazards and no chances of gas leak. These cooktops are thus gaining traction among customers around the globe, in turn, fueling growth of the electric cooktop market.

The first electro-heater surface heated by a platinum-wire coil powered by batteries, was developed in 1859.

Get discount on this report :https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/discount/156012

Fisher & Paykel—major appliance manufacturing company based in New Zealand— provides a full range of cooking solutions. Each product of its cooktops, whether gas, induction or electric, is designed in a way to deliver great performance, from searing heat to a gentle simmer, allowing for easy cleaning with safety in mind. Its 90 cm Front Control cooktop is a ceramic cooktop, which provides a completely flat profile. It provides extra storage space when not in use, while when in use, heats quickly due to high speed ribbon elements.

In 2016, General Electric Co. (GE)—a major electric company—announced the opening of a microfactory in Chicago to create and build innovative industrial products and prototypes.

In 2016, General Electric Co. proposal of a US$ 5.4 billion sale of its appliance business to China’s Haier Group received a green light from the U.S. antitrust authorities.

**If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About WMR :

Worldwide Market Reports is your one-stop repository of detailed and in-depth market research reports compiled by an extensive list of publishers from across the globe. We offer reports across virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. The in-depth market analysis by some of the most vastly experienced analysts provide our diverse range of clients from across all industries with vital decision making insights to plan and align their market strategies in line with current market trends. Worldwide Market Research’s well-researched inputs that encompass domains ranging from IT to healthcare enable our prized clients to capitalize upon key growth opportunities and shield against credible threats prevalent in the market in the current scenario and those expected in the near future.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Worldwide Market Reports

1001 4th Ave,

U.S

Tel: +1 415 871 0703

Email: sales@worldwidemarketreports.com

WEBSITE : https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/