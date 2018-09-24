DNA Vaccines Market Driver Analysis, Industry Growing Factors, Revenue Outlook 2025

24 Sep 2018: DNA Vaccines Market represent a holistic view as a protection against infectious disease and may enhance human and animal welfare, minimize antibiotic usage and also curtail the proliferation of pathogens. Injectable and edible DNA vaccines exhibit a determined approach for rapid immunization against several diseases that are problematic to eliminate traditional vaccines and antibiotics. Other potential uses of DNA vaccines are inclusive of autoimmune disease, allergies, and treatment of cancer. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global DNA vaccines market spans North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. Other potent uses of DNA vaccines include low cost, ease of production and enhanced quality on heat stability, identical production processes for different vaccines. A DNA vaccine comprises a bacterial plasmid that induces the immune system. When a patient is administered with the DNA vaccine, the mechanism in their cells make a viral or bacterial protein in which their immune system considers as alien to the body.

DNA vaccines are different to conventional vaccines are made up of bacteria or viruses or a part of bacteria or virus such as protein. Advantages in using the DNA vaccines can be summed as such vaccines need short time span, easy to transport and service, are very cheap to make, and there is no risk to those who are involved in making the vaccine. Disadvantages include initial attempts to create DNA vaccines are less significant on consumption by human body and most of the DNA vaccines are not open for human use yet. Therefore, considering the pros and cons coupled with market dynamics, the global market for DNA vaccines witnesses a higher CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of DNA vaccines market include growing vulnerability of population to infectious disease and rising number of antibiotics resistant pathogens have generated the need for effective and low cost vaccination which would provide lasting immunity. On the basis of disease type, the global DNA vaccines market is segmented into human DNA vaccines and animal DNA vaccines. Human DNA vaccines market is further segmented into HIV infection, cancer and infectious diseases.

On the basis of technology, the global DNA vaccines market is segmented into pDNA vaccines technology and pDNA delivery technology. pDNA vaccines technology is further sub-segmented into therapeutic technology and preventive technology. pDNA delivery technology is further sub-segmented into uncomplexed pDNA, liposomes, gold particles, electroporation, bacteriophages, bacterial ghosts, nanoparticles and viruses.

On the basis of application, the global DNA vaccines market is segmented into human diseases, and veterinary diseases. Human diseases are further sub-segmented into oncology, allergies and infectious diseases. Oncology is further sub-segmented into pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer and melanoma. Infectious disease is further segmented into CMV, HBV, HCV, HIV and Influenza.

Veterinary disease is further sub-segmented into canine melanoma, leishmaniosis, and Equine West NileVirus. The key players in the global DNA vaccines market spans Novartis Animal Health, Inovio Biomedical Corp, Merck & Co, Dendreon Corporation, Pfizer pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Advance Bioscience Laboratories Inc, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, Xenetic Biosciences Inc, QED Biosciences Inc, Astellas Pharma, Vical, Sanofi and Tekmira Pharmaceuticals.

