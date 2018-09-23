ThermTrace Heating Cables

HTS Global AG is a leading manufacturer when it comes to self-regulating heating cables. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland and is well-known for their high-quality products. To give you some more information about the different heating cables, we would like to introduce a few different types to you.

ThermTrace Micro: The HTS TTM is a construction grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Lite: The HTS TTL is a construction and light industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Regular: The HTS TTR is a construction and industrial grad self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Super: The HTS TTS is an industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

This is just a small range of the cables that HTS Global AG produces. HTS Global AG produces a broad range of cables specialized for different areas and temperatures, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG. For more information HTS Global AG is always more than happy to help you with your needs. Especially now that the winter season is quickly approaching.