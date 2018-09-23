Choose Your Entry Methods

One of the greatest weapon or every marketing executive requires is the reach and one of the best way to increase the reach of the product is the use of contest, We at rewards fuel help you to extend your reach, here’s the list of ways you can increase your reach.

1. Facebook Like entry

2. Visit entry

3. Effortless entry

4. Viral Share entry

5. Youtube Subscribe entry

6. Watch Youtube video entry

7. Follow on Spotify

8. Instagram Follow entry

9. Instagram #Tag entry

10. Twitter Follow entry

11. Retweet entry

12. Reply entry

13. Newsletter entry

14. List keeper entry

15. WordPress Comment entry

16. Form entry

17. Question entry

18. Follow on Snapchat

19. Favorite on Etsy

20. Shopify review entry

21. Visit our Etsy Shop

22. Install our app

23. Take action entry

24. Zapier entry

25. File upload entry

26. Follow on Soundcloud

27. Post engagement

28. Follow on Mixcloud

29. Follow on Twitch

30. Follow on Tumblr

We always keep on developing if you have any idea.