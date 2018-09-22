Reaching The New Realms of Digital Marketing

With the goal of providing the advanced and innovative solutions of Digital Marketing and Web Development, Galagali Multimedia Pvt Ltd has made itself eminent by transforming the online landscape. Having worked with more than 1000 + clients in the span of 15 years, this digital marketing company is still growing and changing each second with the modern web trends. The company has reached new realms by serving diverse portfolio of clients established in India, UAE, USA, UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia and many other Asian countries.

The client base come from wide array of industries such as retail, travel, real estate, health care, pharmaceutical, chemical, mechanical, automotive, electronic, education, transportation, defense, telecommunication, logistics, apparel & accessories, consulting, entertainment & events, music, and fashion to name a few.

Having intensely laid our emphasis on boosting the brand image, brand loyalty and brand awareness in the online marketplace, Galagali Multimedia have combined a wide range of solutions in their esteemed creative agency. The range of successful and dynamic services comprises of Web Design & Development, E-commerce Solution, Mobile Website, Video Profiling, Logo Designing, Corporate Identity, Interactive Campaigns, 3D Process Animation Flash Development and Design, Multimedia Services, CD Presentation and Digital Marketing to name a few. Within the gigantic sphere of Digital Marketing, the company bequeaths with top key services such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC), Google Analytics, Email Marketing, Affiliate Marketing, Lead Generation and Link Building.

Interestingly, Galagali has achieved in bringing the clients brand to life with electrifying ideas executed by knowledgeable and friendly in-house consultants. The panel of talented web & graphic designers, copywriters and digital marketers are indeed an award –winning choice.

Galagal Multimedia Pvt Ltd has anticipated serving across the continent and incorporating fresh digital media strategies that will escalate the profits of business houses in the cut-throat competition. Understanding the challenging modern façade of industry, the company has applied various stratagem that includes market research, understanding target audience, right application of digital tools and so on

About Galagali Multimedia:

Being into the digital industry for more than 15 years, Galagali Multimedia is headed by the visionary directors- Mr. Pravin Galagali and Mr. Raju Galagali. Today, Galagali Multimedia is a leading web development and digital marketing agency based in Mumbai offering a wide assortment of solutions ranging from website design and development, ecommerce website development, graphic and logo designing, photo retouching and editing, software/applications development as well as digital marketing solutions such as Search Engine Optimization, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and many other services in the category.

The company’s prime mission is to renovate the age of digital media with ground-breaking solutions and offering the client’s with best solutions at the most economical price range.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Praveen Galagali

Address:

Om Neelkanth Society, Sahayog Mandir Road,

Naupada, Ghantali, Thane – (W) 400 602, Maharashtra, India

Contact No:

Tel: 022-66662222

Email:

info@ucc-india.com

Website:

www.galagali.com