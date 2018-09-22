Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory Offers High Quality Household Plastic Products and Commodities

Zhejiang Province, China, (September 22, 2017) – Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory is a top manufacturer of household plastic products and commodities. It mainly caters to clients in USA, Australia, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Japan and South America. Since its inception, it has served thousands of clients and satisfied their expectations.

The company manufactures thousands of household and housewares products made of plastic. These include cosmetic storage boxes, lunch boxes, water bottle and clothespeg. Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory also specializes in making strong plastic storage baskets. Fruit plates, garbage cans, dirty clothes baskets and cosmetics collection boxes are some other important household commodities that are made at its facilities.

Whether it comes to Mirror Series, Plastic Medical Products, Cup Series, Bottle Series, Lunch Box, Wall Hook Series, Clothespeg or Storage Series, the company offers its plastic household products online at affordable prices. Customers can visit the official online store of Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory and easily choose from the products of their choice. The online store offers a safe purchase experience to every user who intends to be a customer.

About Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory:

A plastic household products manufacturer based in China, Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory was set up in 2005. It makes a wide variety of plastic household and plastic housewares products.

For further information, visit https://www.lifuhouseware.com/.

Media Contact:

Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory

Yuanqiao Town, Huangyan District,

Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

Contact Person: Lisa Zhang

Phone no：008618857602853

WhatsApp: 008618705768761

WeChat: zhanglili3689

Email：Lisa@lifuhouseware.com.

