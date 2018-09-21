SHRM India puts a step forward to create a green environment; Organizes tree plantation drive towards the cause

The alarming rate of environmental degradation is one of the largest threats that are being looked at in the world today. In order to make the environment green and pollution free, SHRM India, the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management, today organized the ‘Tree Plantation Drive’ near Pathways World School, Baliawas, Gurugram. Ms Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India & Business Head – MENA & APAC, inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling at the school premises.

SHRM India targets to plant more than 200 saplings to create awareness about environment protection and express its gratitude for nurturing life. Tree plantation is a necessity, and planting of trees protects our environment against air pollution and global warming.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms Achal Khanna, said, “It is indeed very sad and alarming to see that our Source of Origin, Nature and Environment is facing crisis. As responsible citizens we have united today and took pledge to awaken, arise and move forward on the path of safe and secure environment. At SHRM, we always stood for a social cause and today also we are extremely delighted to organise this tree plantation drive and see the active participation for the event”.