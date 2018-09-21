Pitstop launches operations in Maharashtra

India’s first independent doorstep car service & repairs provider today launched its operations Mumbai and Pune. The company plans to hire over xxx employees for operations in the city, and is offering its specialised services, that include an in-house inspection mechanism and service centre network, to car owners in the western region of the country. A one stop shop for all general and specialised car repair needs, Pitstop operates on a standardised service model that is transparent, economical and convenient.

Mihir Mohan, CEO and Founder, Pitstop, said, “We believe that we are solving a crucial problem today. Due to their hectic schedules, most car owners are hassled by the idea of taking their car to the service centre and stand by for hours for repairs & servicing. Not only are we saving that time, but also reducing a large chunk of stress from the lives of our customers. Our focus has been scaling up not just our services, but also our presence across geographies. We are growing at a rapid pace and have been keen to expand to western India after covering Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Hyderabad.”

“Mumbai and Pune are among the top ten states with highest number of car ownership, therefore, it makes sense to be present in the region”, Mohan added.

Over the last six months, Pitstop has serviced close to 35,000+ cars, of which 3,600+ have been serviced at the doorstep. With offerings such as real time updation of servicing status, pick and drop for all cars, and prior approval before action, Pitstop is rapidly moving towards capturing a large share of the aftersales car servicing pie.

Since its inception in 2015, Pitstop has raised two rounds of funding worth $2.9 million from Blume Ventures and Goldbell Group.