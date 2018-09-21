Music, Entertainment And Media Executive Bobby Tarantino Joins Toronto’s AMG As VP Management & Entertainment Acquisitions

New Role Will Leverage Power of AMG’s Brands and Reach to Create New Businesses and Build Assets to Serve Major Strategic Partners.

Toronto, CA – Toronto’s media powerhouse AMG announced today that music, entertainment and media executive Bobby Tarantino will join the company in the newly created role of Vice President, AMG Management & Entertainment Acquisitions. He will report to AMG Chairman Mark Berry.

In his new position, Tarantino will use the unparalleled assets of AMG to develop new businesses for the company across a range of media, including television, film and management contacts, as well as create value for AMG clients and rights holders. Tarantino’s new group will work closely with AMG Media and Entertainment VP Duane Farley and his team as well as Chairman Mark Berry, both in the United States and internationally.

Tarantino has played leadership roles at a number of major labels over the years across the music, entertainment and media spectrum as a record promoter and marketing expert for Arista, A&M and Interscope Records. Bobby earned more than 35 Gold and Platinum Albums garnering nearly ONE Billion Dollars in record sales from internationally known recording artists; Sting, The Police, Marky Mark & the Funky Bunch, Gerado, Janet Jackson, Bryan Adams, Joe Jackson, Amy Grant, John Hiatt, Quincy Jones, The Go Go’s, STYX, Supertramp, .38 Special, Suzanne Vega, Falco, Simple Minds, Herb Alpert, Chris De Burgh, Barry Manilow, The Human League, Jeffrey Osborne and others.

In 2003, Bobby and business partner Les Garland (co-founder of MTV) created and developed The Tube Music Network, the very first Music Television Network to use the newly available digital television subchannel spectrum. Using his communication skills of the Television and Entertainment industry, Bobby helped orchestrate the digital television subchannels and cable deals with broadcast groups reaching more than 35 Million Cable and Digital TV households 24 hours a day.

After the successful launch of The Tube Music Network, Bobby later co-founded, developed and launched THECOOLTV All Music Television Network broadcasting on Digital Television and Cable TV achieving over 50 Million Households in 65 markets 24 Hours a day! Bobby oversaw THECOOLTV Programming department and procured and licensed the programming content of long and short form music properties from the Major Record Labels and hundreds of Independent Record Labels, Record Producers, Music Video Directors, and Producers, Recording Artists and Management companies worldwide. In addition, through his many relationships in the entertainment industry, Bobby partnered THECOOLTV with international entities that advertise, promote and market their brands on a television network. Most recently Bobby co-developed and launched IndiewaveEntertainment.com, a Multimedia company focusing on Independent Music Artists seeking promotion and marketing opportunities in the new digital landscape.

“Bobby’s experience and relationships in so many sectors of the entertainment and media business make him the perfect choice to lead this new initiative,” said AMG Chairman Mark Berry. “He has one of the most diverse entertainment careers, launching major music artists, running a significant Cable Television Network and even being a radio promotions agent – as well as a track record of working with talent and entertainment properties in innovative new ways. In this role, he’s perfectly positioned to create new assets and increased value for our clients and strategic partners, using both our unparalleled reach and the creativity of our people at the local, national and international levels.”

“AMG has a unique relationship with international audiences, who have a deep loyalty to our music, film & TV properties and trust us to bring them innovative and creative media and entertainment experiences,” said Tarantino. “I’m looking forward to working with the impressive teams across the company to tap AMG’s unique marketing and promotional capabilities across a variety of media and platforms to serve our clients, the music industry, advertisers and our key strategic partners in additional and meaningful ways,” said Tarantino.

Duane Farley, Executive VP at AMG stated, “I am elated to hear the news of Bobby T. joining The AMG Corp team. Bobby T’s vast expertise in our industry is welcomed with opened arms by all of us here at AMG. I look forward to working with him on our current and future projects.”

About Mark S. Berry & AMG:

AMG is a leading Toronto-based entertainment & media company with an unparalleled client list of artists and content creators across film, television, music and digital media. Led by an experienced and innovative management team, AMG was formed in 1998 by international record producer, engineer & mixer Mark S. Berry and operates under his leadership as Chairman. Berry, whose extensive production, engineering & re-mixing talents has earned him 36 international gold & platinum records for such notable Grammy & Juno nominated musical icons as, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Yes, Boy George, Billy Idol, Kool & The Gang, Cameo, Carly Simon, Joan Jett & many, many more. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in NYC, LA, Hong Kong, Seoul & Beijing.

Since its founding, AMG Visuals has executive produced, financed or distributed several movies, including Drake: Homecoming and the upcoming Jeff Healey Band documentary; and has almost an equal amount in development, under production, or completed but not yet released.

Through its partner companies, including award-winning global creative music supervision agency AttackTrax, AMG also provides clients with unique music advertising, music brand integration and marketing opportunities across traditional, social media, mobile, film, television and gaming platforms. Already the owner of an extensive music publishing catalogue in affiliation with BMG Music, AMG’s mission is to target potential acquisitions in the music, film & television industries ranging from independent record labels, artists, writers, DVD, feature length films, extreme sports content to purchases in the music publishing sector. AMG’s focus is music distribution through its deal with Universal Music Group Distribution, the insertions of music into international feature film & television, as well as the development of reality based and documentary television programming.

About AttackTrax:

AttackTrax is one of the world’s leading providers of 100% pre-cleared production music in all media. AttackTrax is committed to quality and offers 10,000+ tracks of music in all genres from world renowned music publishing catalogues. Previous AttackTrax insertions have included Making of The Matrix Reloaded, Coach Carter, Urban Legend, Harvard Man, Dawsons Creek, Roswell, MTV, Viacom, VH1 and many more including major sports programs internationally. The attacktrax.com website has been designed as a state-of-the-art, automated, online customer experience and decision engine that functions on all platforms and complements an already world-class AttackTrax brand.

