High quality agricultural products of Drone manufacturer in korea-Seyoung Metal

SeYoung Metal Co., Ltd. grew in 1999 as a trading company specialized in exporting kitchenware. Since then, we have expanded our business into the field of PVC hose manufacturing and now export products to more than 40 countriesp around the world.Our producing mind is to make the best quality as our life, and business mind is to show the best credit to all our customers.

Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth by supplying excellent products to customers. We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources.

BEST QUALITY PRODUCTS:

Our producing mind is to make the best quality as our life, and business mind is to show the best credit to all our customers.

Drone:

JT6L-606

• MODEL JT6L-606

• Frame 6 axles, 6 motors

• Tank Capacity 6 Liters

• Battery/Flight 1pc 12000mah

• Spray Span 3-4m

• Spray Time 4-5 min/tank

• Spray Height 30m (max height)

• Fly Distance 1 km(remote controller)

• 3 km(radio telemetry)

• Penetration Height 0-6m

• No. of Nozzle 4

JT10L-606

• MODEL JT10L-606

• Frame 6 axles, 6 motors

• Tank Capacity 10 Liters

• Battery/Flight 2pc 12000mah

• Spray Span 3.5-5m

• Spray Time 7-10 min/tank

• Spray Height 30m (max height)

• Fly Distance 1 km(remote controller)

• 3 km(radio telemetry)

• Penetration Height 0-7m

• No. of Nozzle 2

JT15L-606

• MODEL JT15L-606

• Frame 6 axles, 6 motors

• Tank Capacity 15 Liters

• Battery/Flight 2pc 16000mah

• Spray Span 4-6m

• Spray Time 7-8 min/tank

• Spray Height 30m (max height)

• Fly Distance 1 km(remote controller)

• 3 km(radio telemetry)

• Penetration Height 0-7m

• No. of Nozzle 2

JT20L-606

• MODEL JT20L-606

• Frame 6 axles, 6 motors

• Tank Capacity 20 Liters

• Battery/Flight 2pc 22000mah

• Spray Span 5-7m

• Spray Time 8-9 min/tank

• Spray Height 30m (max height)

• Fly Distance 1 km(remote controller)

• 3 km(radio telemetry)

• Penetration Height 0-7m

• No. of Nozzle 4