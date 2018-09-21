Gold Coast Digestive Health Rectify Diseases by using Functional Medicine

Gold Coast Digestive Health clinic is a popular health clinic located in Gold Coast, Queensland. Physician Natasha Martin is the owner of this health clinic. She has 16 years experience as a naturopath physician and now a specialist in digestive health. This clinic offers services such as Digestive Health Consultations includes Initial Consultation, Integrative Consultation and Follow up, In Clinic Testing includes Microscopic Screening, Zyto Body Scan, Cellular Health Analysis and Pathology Testing includes Tests to assess digestive function, Food Intolerance Testing, Adrenal Function Testing, DNA Testing and Pyrrole Testing.

Functional Medicine:

Functional Medicine is a way of scientific approach in which patients and doctors join together and works in the healing process. It is an alternative medicine which relates to the environment and the body internal system. They initially address the basic cause of the disease and then they both work together towards the wellness. It is necessary for a functional medicine treatment to get details of patient’s lifestyle, diet methods, genetic factors, biochemical and leverages. It helps the practitioner move towards personalized treatment plans to improve patient outcomes. The physician also teaches the patient about how to lead a healthy life with proper diet.

Why Gold Coast Digestive Health?

Gold Coast Digestive Health has well experienced functional medicine doctors. The Physician works on every patient to analyze the symptoms of the disease. Their ultimate aim is to identify the root cause of disease and treat the patient to lead a healthy and normal life. Their personal treatment to patient prevents the recurring of disease. Physician Natasha regularly maintains old patient’s reports and so she achieved phenomenal results in this field. She also likes to work with the patient preferred doctor to briefly discuss the disease and the further treatment process.

About Gold Coast Digestive Health

Gold Coast Digestive Health is a naturopath clinic located in Gold Coast, Queensland. It is called as a home of diagnosis for its quality care and specialization in digestive health. After getting 16 years experience as a Naturopath, Physician Natasha Martin moved to Ashmore to start her own health clinic. She is an integrative doctor uses conventional medicine with alternative therapies. For more information about functional medicine in gold coast, visit http://www.goldcoastdigestivehealth.com.au/

Address:

13 Kurrambee Avenue

Ashmore, QLD 4214

Phone: 07 5676 5076