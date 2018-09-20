United States Substation Monitor System Market Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

20th September 2018 – United States Substation Monitor System Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming period. Monitoring of substation is an important task and provides consistent power supply to end-users. Transmission and distribution substations supply electric power to different loads depending on the end-users and voltage levels. Substation monitor system, as the name suggests, monitors specified parameters such as frequency, current, power factor, voltage, and temperature.
Substation monitor system consists of different equipment such as transformer, circuit breaker, APFC panels, and relays. Also, this system consists of three main units such as load & measurement system, data processing & transmitter unit and receiver & PC display unit.
The factors responsible for the growth of United States substation monitor system market are product launches & developments, development strategies implemented by the players operating in the substation monitoring system such as agreements & contracts, expansions, partnerships and the growing demand for reduction in transmission & distribution losses.
Another factors include need for increasing the government support, aging infrastructure, improving IoT based communication network, and development in the IEC 61850 standard to enable interoperability between IEDs. However, high capital expenditure for installations of wireless sensor networks and rising cost of installations of IEDs in substation are negatively impact the market growth of substation monitoring system industry. United States substation monitor system industry is categorized based on component, communication technology, sector, end-user application and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software.
The segment “hardware” is sub-divided into smart sensors, cameras, distribution network feeders, microcontrollers and intelligent electronic devices (IEDs). Also, the segment “intelligent electronic devices (IEDs)” is classified as relay devices, transformers, circuit breakers, controllers and switches. Similarly, the “software” segment is classified as production management, asset management and performance management.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- ABB
- Siemens
- General Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Honeywell
- Emerson Electric
- Eaton
- Crompton Greaves
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
- Novatech
- Sentient Energy
- Cadillac Automation and Controls
- Tekvel
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Wired
- Wireless
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Oil & Gas
- Steel
- Utility
- Mining
- Transportation
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
- The West
- Southwest
- The Middle Atlantic
- New England
- The South
- The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Substation Monitor System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
