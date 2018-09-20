Telematics Market: Recent Market Trends and Projected Market Size by 2018 – 2023

Market synopsis:

The telematics market is majorly driven by certain factors such as increasing demand of wireless connectivity in automobiles, rising implementation of renewable sources of energy in electric vehicles, increasing information and communication technology and telecommunication in various industrial sectors, and initiatives by the government for on-road public safety. Many of the prominent vendors are bringing about changes in their business strategy to effectively deal with this market. The companies are going through various product development, acquisitions and mergers. Trimble had acquired AXIO-NET. AXIO-NET is a provider of global navigation satellite systems in countries like Germany, U.K. Samsung had announced telematics control unit (TCU) in collaboration with Harman technologies. Zurich Insurance Group acquired Bright Box HK Ltd. Many big enterprises like Harman, Samsung, LG, and AT&T are investing in research and development of innovative telematics solutions. The driving factor of emerging digital technology has made possible the communication with machines and is further enhancing its growth in coming years. Artificial intelligence is one of the fastest growing technology in this area which is developing its roots in transportation, automation, construction and industrial applications. However, high equipment cost is one of the factors that is deterring the market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into embedded, portable and hybrid.

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into navigation, diagnostic, on-demand infotainment, and maintenance and security.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial, automotive, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, and government

Key Players:

Some of the major players in global Telematics Market include Verizon Communication Inc.(U.S.), HARMAN International Industries Inc.(U.S.), Tom-Tom International BV (Netherland), AT&T (U.S.), Vodafone Group Plc. (U.K.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), BMW Group (Germany), Telefonica SA (Spain), Mix Telematics (South Africa), and Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.) among others.

Other vendors include Tantalum Corporation (U.K), InfoTrack Telematics (Japan), Agero Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands), Smart Telematics Ltd, BOX telematics limited (U.K), AutoVision Wireless Inc (Canada), Ingenie (U.K), Calamp Corp. (U.S.), Vista Equity Partners (U.S.), ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), ORBCOMM Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers

Telematics Global Market- Regional Analysis

The global Telematics (BIM) market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. North America has witnessed to dominate the market due to presence of established automotive industry and growing telecommunication sector in the region. Also, high demand for premium cars with advanced safety and comfort features has driven high growth in telematics market of North America region. Followed by Europe which is the leading region for automotive manufacturing and is increasing deployment of advanced telematics features in the end product. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increasing initiatives by government and offering funding for electric vehicle manufacturers and increasing adoption of electric vehicle by consumers.

