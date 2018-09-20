Rising Pollution Levels and Implementation of Environmental Laws Has Increased Investment in High Performance Eco-Friendly Dyes Globally: Ken Research

Growing awareness among end product users about the toxic nature of synthetic dye and the pollution caused in their manufacturing process will propel the dye manufacturing companies to develop newer dyes that are environment friendly and possess enhanced properties. The rising demand of dyes from the textile, leather and printing ink industry has been thekey factors driving growth in the Global dyes market.

The report titled “Global Dyes Market Outlook to 2022 – By Type (Reactive Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Direct Dyes, Vat Dyes, Acid Dyes and Others) and By Application (Textiles, Leather, Paper, Printing Inks and Others)” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a five year CAGRof more than 5%in terms of revenue in Global dyes market during the period 2017-2022.

In recent years the dyes manufacturing has witnessed a dimensional shift from a product that is widely used and manufactured by thousands of small, medium and large scale manufacturers, to a product which has faced the regulations of environmental agencies, food safety agencies and critical view of the end users about its toxic nature across the globe. Numerous countries around the world have introduced several regulations to control pollution caused during the manufacturing of synthetic dyes. The European Union (EU) has introduced the REACH regulations that prevent the manufacturing and trade of environmentally toxic substances with the EU countries. The growing pollution has also forced countries like China; which usually has relaxed norms for manufacturing industrial products, to introduce stricter regulations. Paradigm shifts like this have completely changed the face of the dye industry in the past few years. Global manufacturers having their base in American and European countries are looking towards APAC countries; specially India and China for setting up their dye manufacturing plants owing to the availability of cheap and skilled labour as well as relaxed environmental regulations.

China and India in recent years have emerged as the global leaders both in terms of manufacturing and consumption of dyestuff. The strong local demand from end user industries like textile, leather, printing ink, paper and other have supported the dye market in China and India. Other leading countries in dye production are US, Brazil, UK and Germany.

Global leaders in dye manufacturing like Huntsman, Kiri, Atul, Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Jihua Group, BASF, Lanxess, Dystar and others have invested heavily in the past few years for developing dyes that are environmentally friendly and have better properties. These companies have updated their operating strategies to include research and development of new products and technological transformation of old products, eliminate heavy pollution and high energy consumption products, improvement of production processes, product quality, and promotion of energy conservation and consumption reduction.

