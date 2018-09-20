Preimplantation Testing Market Report 2017 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2025

Preimplantation testing is an adjuvant technique to in vitro fertilization (IVF) for detecting genetic diseases or conditions before the implantation of embryo. It can be performed for screening of a range of medical conditions such as Down’s syndrome, inheritable diseases, and traits of other physiological abnormality. Increase in patient awareness about preimplantation genetic manipulation (PGM) technique and rise in prevalence of genetic disorders among infants drive demand for PGM and IVF procedures. The combination of PGM and IVF has improved the rate of successful pregnancy due to reduced chances of passing the undesired genetic material in the embryo.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/preimplantation-testing-market.html

Usage of array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) techniques in PGM has improved the process efficiency and success rate of pregnancy through IVF. Demand for PGM, however, is dependent on the regulations governing infertility procedures in various countries. PGM for gender selection and HLA typing is banned in most parts of Asia, whereas it is regulated in the U.S. and in some parts of the European Union. Regulatory impact plays a major role in analyzing the global preimplantation testing market.

Based on type of test, the global preimplantation testing market can be segmented into PGM for chromosomal aberrations, PGM for aneuploidy screening, PGM for gender selection, PGM for single gene disorder, PDG for HLA typing, and PGM for X-linked diseases. PGM for aneuploidy screening held the largest share in 2016, as aneuploidy could lead to severe abnormalities. Aneuploidy screening reduces the probability of transferring an embryo with chromosomal abnormality. Aneuploidy screening during prenatal testing has a major disadvantage; if the chromosomal abnormality were detected in the fetus, the pregnancy would be terminated. However, this drawback is efficiently overcome by opting for preimplantation testing, as genetic screening for aneuploidy is performed before the embryo is implanted and pregnancy is conceived.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37838

Geographically, the global preimplantation testing market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Each region has been further analyzed based on the types of test. Europe dominated the global preimplantation testing market in 2016 due to increase in patient awareness and high number of IVF cycles being performed in the region. The market in North America is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid increase in the number of IVF cycles being performed and rise in disability rate due to rise in smoking. Moreover, high cost of the gender selection procedure and rising demand for identifying and selecting the gender by mothers increases the market share of PGM in gender selection. Restrictions on gender selection and detection of X-linked diseases in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa restrain the PGM market. Moreover, lack of patient awareness and inadequate health care facilities in the developing economies in these regions limit the use of PGM in HLA typing and detection of single gene disorder.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=37838

The global preimplantation testing market is characterized by the presence of major companies including Good Start Genetics, Inc., Genea Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Igenomix, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, CooperSurgical, Inc., Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Reprogenetics LLC, and Reproductive Genetics Institute. Market players strive to improve their technologies in genetic testing in order to enhance efficiency and provide better services to health care practitioners.