Halloumi Cheese Market Witnessing Increasing Proliferation of Organic Products; Global Demand Set to Surpass 229,000 Tons by 2028

Fact.MR’s new research study on halloumi cheese market unveils compelling insights transforming the global landscape. Halloumi cheese market continues its bullish run with global sales volume projected to reach 229,141 tons by 2028-end. The Halloumi Cheese Market is likely to be profoundly influenced by diverse factors, ranging from favorable demographic changes and dynamic alterations in snacking preferences. According to the report, growing popularity of halloumi cheese has led to demand-supply challenges and adulteration, promoting intervention by ombudsmen and regulatory authorities.

According to the report, Cyprus continues to be one of the leading producers and exporters of halloumi cheese, whereas EU5 and Western Europe are among the key markets for halloumi cheese companies. Europe is slated to be at the forefront of demand for halloumi cheese. On the contrary, Halloumi cheese is yet to gain massive popularity in the US continue to face challenges pertaining to new opportunities.

As per the research study, varieties such as fresh halloumi cheese, mature halloumi cheese, and low-fat halloumi cheese are trending across the supermarket shelves. Addition of enticing flavors such as mint and chili is also gaining prominence among manufacturers. The report sheds light on the widespread recognition of halloumi as a popular snacking option, on the back of its versatility and nutritional portfolio, which is likely to spur revenues of halloumi cheese market.

The report finds that conventional halloumi cheese will continue to account for majority revenue share on account of easy availability and economic prices. However, demand for organic halloumi cheese is likely to witness a surge in popularity, owing to growing concerns pertaining to health and wellness. Rising awareness about the benefits of unsaturated fatty acid in the organic halloumi cheese variants is likely to influence buying behavior during the forecast period. According to the research study, approximately 72,039 tons of organic halloumi will be sold by 2028.

The report unveils that online retail channels are not only likely to witness impressive sales, but also foreseen to exhibit stellar expansion over the forecast period. Direct sales are further predicted to trail online retail channels in terms of volume sales in the halloumi cheese market.

The research study puts a spotlight on stakeholders of halloumi cheese market overseeing animal welfare, which is believed to a crucial step towards reinforcing long-term customer retention. This trend of proactively indulging in various programs to ensure well-being of livestock used for milk yields is projected to add to the social values of the stakeholders. Considering the overwhelming demand for halloumi cheese, efforts to rev up production remains a prevailing norm across the halloumi cheese market.

The report identifies several initiatives taken by participants of the halloumi cheese market to cater to the growing demand for halloumi. For instance- in response to the inconsistencies of halloumi supply, stakeholders in the halloumi cheese market are indulging in selective breeding programs to optimize milk yields from Cypriot goats and sheep. Moreover, the study also analyzes the likely impact of ever-changing regulations on the halloumi cheese market.

