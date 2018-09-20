Gad Grieve blindsided by corrupt judge

Former hedge fund manager Gad Grieve was blindsided and fell victim to a corrupt judge in 2000, in a case before New York Supreme Court, Justice Gerald Garson. Judge Garson was eventually indicted in 2003 and jailed for accepting bribes and manipulating the outcome of custody and divorce proceedings. The New York Times reported that someone nicknamed the “fixer” bribed court employers to override the court’s computer system, to ensure that Garson was assigned targeted cases.

When Gad Grieve and his four year son of whom he had custody, arrived in New York for a brief visit, his former wife Elizabeth Tamerin initiated proceedings against him in Judge Garson’s Court. Grieve’s son was removed from his custody through a habius corpus. Agudat Yisrael, the organization who fights for legal justice for Jewish organizations, submitted a amicus curiae to Judge Garson’s court, hoping that he would reconsider his decision to change the status quo.

Rebecca Cohen who knew Gad Grieve and his former wife, said that the couple had a fairytale marriage. They had married in 1996 and due to exceptional circumstances had divorced. "Even the divorce was amicable," said Cohen. If it wasn't for outside interference, they probably would still be married.