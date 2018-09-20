Flexible Printed Circuit Board market worth will reach US$ 33.39 Mn by 2025

Flexible Printed Circuit Board to Stay Rumenarative throughout the forecast period

Advancement in Technology have actualize urgency of Internet of Things (IoT) on a range of commodities. Flexible Printed Circuit Board is one of the outstanding product. Flexible printed circuits were originally designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. From early applications during World War II to the present, growth and proliferation for flex circuits and flexible printed circuit boards continues exponentially. A flexible circuit in its purest form is a vast array of conductors bonded to a thin dielectric film.

This Market is Driven by rising insistence of Consumer Electronics and application of these board in Automotive Sector. However the market may face Confrontation because of compelling nature of semi-conductors and electronics Industry in upcoming Decades.

In 2016, the Global Market for flexible printed circuit boards stood at US$13.51 bn,If Statistics and Calculations are to be believed then this market will Garner Whooping amount of US$33.39 During the assessment period of 2017 to 2025 and a Rise of Remarkable CAGR of 11.0%.

Trade for Multilayer Flex Circuits to Remain Athletic

The Categorization of Global market of Flexible Printed Circuit (Based on Product Type) is done into -sided flex circuits, double-sided flex circuits, multi-layer flex circuits, and rigid flex circuits. Further from these, sculpted flex circuits, single layered flexible circuits, and double access flexible circuits are also major breed of flexible printed circuit boards available in this market. In terms of revenue, the multi-layer flex circuits segment led the market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its influence over the coming decades.

Apart from this, the rigid flex circuits segment is intended to offer most assuring growth opportunities to market players in the coming period , thanks to the rising demand for portable electronic devices in various economies, such as China, India, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., Germany, and Singapore.

Asia Pacific to Remain Prevalent in Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market

Asia Pacific led the Geographical market with a share of 56% in 2016 and is likely to cling its position over the next few years. The increasing seepage of smart devices, abruptevolution of industrial infrastructure that supports assimilation of process automation, boosting adoption of sensors in automobiles, and escalating expenditures in communication technologies are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market for flexible printed circuit boards. In addition to this, the rise in large scale investments in flexible printed circuit board manufacturing technology – Asia Pacific is a colossal hub for semiconductor manufacturers – is anticipated to boost this regional market in the near future.

The Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe have been considered as the key regional markets for flexible printed circuit boards across the world.

After Asia Pacific then Comes the Giant North America, which was the second leading market for flexible printed circuit board in 2016, across the world, is also estimated to witness significant growth in its market share over the coming decade, thanks to the rising demand for consumer electronics, smart automotive applications, state-of-art healthcare devices, and process automation systems in the power, and the oil and gas sectors are expected to propel the North America flexible printed circuit board market in the years to come.

If to Mention a few key participants employing in the Global market for flexible printed circuit boards are NOK Corp., Nitto Denko Corp., NewFlex Technology Co. Ltd., Interflex Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Multi-FinelineElectronix Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Flexcom Inc., Daeduck GDS, and Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.

