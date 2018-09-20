Continuing Expansion of Guardian Business Solutions

Guardian Business Solutions, in Brookfield, WI, an ERP consulting company servicing the manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce more growth with the addition of John Ring. Co-Founder, Bridget Lazlo, is excited to add John to the position of Senior Solutions Consultant. John has 30 years working with manufacturers, 20 years with ERP, and 17 years with Infor’s CloudSuite Industrial (Syteline). “This is the experience we need as we stimulate growth, expand our brand, and attract more talent. John has both the manufacturing and ERP experience we need to help bring Guardian Business Solutions to the next Level.” said Lazlo. John’s background includes work as a Master Scheduler, Process Analyst, Solution Architect, Project Manager, Consultant and more.