Citro West End Apartments Feature World-Class Interior Design by DC8 Studio

Citro West End is a property development project located in Brisbane’s West End. The company has partnered with DC8 Studio, a multi-disciplinary Australian design team.

[WEST END, 20/09/2018] — Citro West End, a Brisbane-based residential development, offers luxurious apartments situated at West End. The project features colourful, enticing and sophisticated designs by DC8 Studio.

The apartments feature sleek and practical modernism, and the building’s façade shows an eye-catching multi-textured aesthetic. The designers have given priority to thoughtful planning, to maximise the benefits that come with inner-city living.

Equire director Allister Lewison has expressed that Citro West End gives a premium on inner-city life in the heart of Brisbane’s most desirable and liveable inner-city suburbs.

To encapsulate West End’s vibrant lifestyle and surroundings, and to complement Brisbane’s subtropical environment, DC8 Studio has incorporated deep balconies, a sky terrace and sun shading onto Citro West End. The sky terrace is very much like an urban oasis on the rooftop of the apartment building, a contrast to the hustle and bustle of the inner city. It also provides a space for residents to relax and entertain guests while overlooking the Brisbane skyline and river.

Varied options available for buyers

Prospective residents can choose from three different apartment options. Citro One and Citro Two include spacious alfresco areas. Tenants can also select between ceramic or timber tiling. Citro Adapt, on the other hand, provides a flexible floor plan that allows residents to expand and retract the entertaining and dining area as needed. Apartment sizes range from 59 to 120 square metres, including space for the balcony.

Prime location

Citro West End apartments are located in the centre of Brisbane’s most liveable city suburb. Residents have several options for transport and have easy access to the South Bank and South Brisbane train stations.

A mix of modern and vintage cultures permeates the area. Local shopping centres are within reach, and locals can easily explore the numerous dining options available.

About Citro West End

Citro West End is a project by Equire and DC8 Studio. Equire is the property development division of the OpenCorp Group of Companies. OpenCorp specialises in property management, investment management and fund broking. DC8 Studio is a well-known architectural firm with offices in Queensland and New South Wales.

Know more about Citro West End by visiting their website at https://citrowestend.com.au/.