Aloe Vera Drink Market Growth, Share, Size 2023

Aloe Vera Drink Market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of XX%, to reach USD XX billion by 2023.

Aloe vera extracts are used in various industries like food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. The extracts are used to formulate aloe vera-based products such as gels, capsules, powders, drinks, and concentrates. Aloe vera is believed to alleviate skin-related ailments and cardiovascular diseases and aid weight loss.

With a rise in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the consumers is driving the market. Besides helping in detoxification of the body, these drinks also lower the cholesterol and blood sugar and aid in smooth digestion hair growth. The growing popularity of these drinks, especially among the fitness-conscious millennial, has propelled various players to enter into strategic partnerships and come up with new product variants to cater to the consumer demands. Apart from this, significant growth in food industry to develop effective and taste rich aloe vera juices for the consumers is likely to gain traction in near future. One of the major market restraint is the lack of knowledge among consumers about the various health benefits of aloe vera.

Market Segmentation

Product

Ready to drink juice

Crush

Pulp

Flavour

Flavoured

Non flavoured

Major Key Players :

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include OKF Corp. , ALO Drink, Keumkang B&F Co., Ltd., Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. , Tulip International Inc. , Medicaps Ltd., Aloe Farms, Forever Living Products, Houssy Global.

