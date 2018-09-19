Web Hosting Company HC Announced Managed Website Service

HC (Host Color) a global provider of Infrastructure Hosting and Cloud Computing, announced the launch of a service named Managed Website, a web hosting service with technical and system administration.

South Bend, IN, United States., September 19, 2018 — HC (HostColor.com), a web hosting provider since 2000 has recently launched a new service named Managed Website which includes technical and system administration.

The difference between regular self-managed Web Hosting and the Managed Website is, that the first one is a do-it-yourself service. The owners of a self-managed web hosting accounts usually receive login credentials for a their control panel and account management system. The controls panel is used for configuration and automation of various services such as http/https, email, antispasmodic, antivirus, databases, ftp, storage space and others, delivered from a shared server environment.

What is Managed Website?

Managed Website is an IT hosting service that uses the same technology environment as the self-managed web hosting. There is one major difference, however. The Managed Website comes with a technical and system administration. This means that the website owners no longer need to learn how control panels and all other website services work, in order to be able to configure them to their custom settings.

In other words, the Managed Website makes possible for the individuals and small business owners to save a lot of time by outsourcing all technical workloads to Host Color. All HC Managed Website Hosting plans feature 1 hour of technical and system administration by default. The website owners can extend the managed service on demand.

“The average site owner who manages a website based on the most popular LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) server environment, usually spends between 8 and 16 hours per month on technical administration. Those are numbers which we have received from a survey, we have conducted among our clients who use the Self-Managed Web Hosting services”, says Dani Stoychev an Operations Manager at HostColor.com. He has also added that a lot of people who spend more than 8 hours per month working with the cPanel control panel and on the backend of their websites, usually like doing that and this is the main reason for them to deal with a technical administration. “Still, there are many small business owners who simply do not calculate the time spend on managing their websites and hosting accounts. At the end of the month many of them usually find that they have lost 10 hours on average on dealing with technical issues, instead of spending more time on developing and growing their business”, adds the HC Operations Manager.

The main reason for Host Color to announce the Managed Web Hosting service is that website technology frameworks have become much more complex and people no longer deal with a handful of technologies such as HTML, CSS, Javascript, PHP and few others. Most content management systems (CMS) such as WordPress, Drupal and Joomla have grown into whole ecosystems. In order to manage properly any live versions of websites, anyone needs to have a specific operational knowledge and experience on server-side installations.

Those who create and manage websites need a complex knowledge on Linux OS, web servers, databases, various Open Source frameworks, hosting automation control panels, CMS and various platforms and applications. Even the web designers and digital agencies who usually specialize in building websites on certain CMS, aren’t usually familiar with the server-side workloads, website maintenance and troubleshooting.

“There are 3 major reasons the website management work to be shifted to the infrastructure providers”, says Dimitar Avramov, the CEO of HC. “Web hosting companies are open 24/7; Their Support teams have the knowledge to manage live versions of the websites; Managed web hosting providers charge less for maintenance than the digital agencies.”

HC has listed five different Managed Website plans on tis website. Each of them features different amount of computing resources. However, all of them come with “1 hour of Managed Service” per month. The company’s customers can add as many hours of technical and system administration as they need by paying a reasonably low per-hour fee. There are also monthly Managed service packages available at special pricing for commitment of 4 hours or above.

The Managed Website includes a Domain Validated SSL certificate, a dedicated IP address, a certain number of hosted websites, an enterprise-grade SSD storage with build-in data protection, an uptime monitoring and most importantly an onsite SEO service (website and content analysis). The HC customers have the flexibility to use and subscribe for the Managed Website hosting service on monthly basis.

About Host Color:

HostColor.com (AS46873) is a web hosting provider since 2000. It operates a fully-redundant, 100% uptime network and peers to more than 70 quality Internet networks and ISPs. The company is also a Cloud Computing service provider and delivers Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud servers from various data centers across North America. Its main data center is based out of South Bend, Indiana, 90 miles from Chicago. HC also provides disaster recovery, Colocation and Dedicated Hosting in Europe through Host Color Europe.

Contact:

PR Department

Host Color

746 S Arnold St.,

South Bend, IN, 46619

574-367-2393

service@hostcolor.com

http://www.hostcolor.com