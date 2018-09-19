Rising Demand Of AR Technology In Education Industry Market Outlook : Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘THE MARKET RESEARCH REPORTS FOR EDUCATION’ suggests that augmented reality technology helps the students in acquiring education very easily, process, and in remembering the information. Not only has this, the technology of augmented reality can provide a number of purpose and makes the learning itself more fun and engaging. AR is becoming more prominent in the education sector and it is also not restricted to a single age group of level of education. Furthermore, with the applications of this technology the education industry is expected to grow more significantly and make the key players more active.

Technology is playing significant role in the education industry in the recent trend whereas, the key players are investing more in the development of technology which help the students more significantly in the process of learning and this development lead to wide digitalization in the economy. The traditional methods of education are the things of the past, in the recent times technological development opens a pool of opportunities for all the players of the education industry such as educational institutions and businesses. The utilization of Augmented Reality is very much prominent in the educational settings and classroom. The AR technology is evolving quickly in the education sector and this technology gives enough opportunities for existing and new businesses. Moreover, with the help of this technology the students can really bring learning to life and AR can immensely offer interactive learning experience and the students now can enjoy the lectures without getting bored with the theoretical contexts. Therefore, the technology of AR is quickly becoming an everyday part of the lives of students and using AR into exercises may help teachers to engage students in studying by communicating 3D show and encourage the students them to learn subject further. Not only has this, well developed AR experiences will be something other than a static, quiet 2D demonstration whereas, now it ought to connect students through sound and touch controls. According to the report analysis, ‘EDUCATION INDUSTRY RESEARCH AND MARKET REPORTS’ states that AR has a capacity to contribute in 3D model of anything that might be not really understood in a classroom and users can access AR with the help of their smart phones and AR provides guests additional data about the user wants to see. However, it is anticipated that the augmented reality technology will grow rapidly in the education industry with the more innovations in the applications of this technology.

The AR is very much prominent in the developed countries whereas, Europe is going to cater handsome amount of share in AR in education industry and doing effective projects related to see the more efficiency in the technology. The Asia Pacific region is doing more development in the technology and expected to acquire huge amount of share in the coming years followed by North America and rest of the world. Moreover, the major regions which contribute to the development of Augmented Reality education market mainly cover market in Europe, North America, China, Japan, South Asia and others. Furthermore, it is expected that in the near future, teachers could start providing their students with AR enabled worksheets which make this market more fruitful. Therefore, it is expected that in the coming years the Augmented Reality in Education Industry will grow with the more development in the technology and innovations in the existing technology over the decades.

