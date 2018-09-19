Polyurea Coating Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

A new research report added Polyurea Coating Market focuses by Crystal Market Research analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises comprehensive research based study executive summary with primary and secondary research.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Building and construction section ruled the market with more than 40.0% share in 2015. Expanded usage of these covering to waterproof constructions is probably going to move request over the estimate time frame. High resistance from humidity of the product expands its application scope in containment liners, roofing, membranes, car parking, and decks, offshores, and bridges, therefore increasing interest.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Sherwin-Williams, Armorthane Inc, Lonza Group, Nukote Coating Systems Intl LLC, Rhino Linings, Albemarle Corporation, VersaFlex Inc, Kukdo Chemical, PPG Industries, Wasser Corporation and Specialty Products Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Polyurea Coatings Market was worth USD 450.3 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1358.12 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.05% during the forecast period. Polyurea Coatings helps in security of the substrates including concrete, metal, and wood from unfavourable climatic conditions. These are utilized in of manufacturing, construction and transportation divisions by virtue of superior characteristics including excellent corrosion protection and good abrasion resistance. Additionally, polyurea coating are equipped for giving high prolongation and predominant elasticity which makes it appropriate for use over different counterparts. The product has been progressively supplanting other coating materials, for example, acrylic, epoxy, and alkyd coating as it is eco-friendly and has no VOC content. Rising significance of coating as a surface protection medium in aerospace, oil & gas, automotive and civil construction is foreseen to positively affect the business.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America ruled the worldwide market with a share of more than 35.0% in 2015. Rising concern in regards to environment protection in construction and manufacturing enterprises, especially in Canada and Mexico is anticipated to fuel market request over the figure time frame. Moreover, presence of extraction and production (E&P) sites in Mexico and Canada with copious accessibility of minerals, for example, silver and gold are foreseen to advance the usage of polyurea coating.

The Polyurea Coatings Market is segmented as follows-

By Raw Material:

Aliphatic Isocyanate-Based

Aromatic Isocyanate-Based

By Product:

Hybrid Polyurea

Pure Polyurea

By Technology:

Pouring

Spraying

Hand Mixing

By Application:

Industrial

Building & Construction

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Raw Material Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on raw materials the aromatic isocyanate-based polyurea coating commanded the worldwide market in 2015 because of the price of the product. Nonetheless, the interest for aliphatic isocyanate-based coating is anticipated to develop at a substantial rate because of properties, for example, expanded protection from UV radiation, high ductile and scraped area quality, and predominant surface finishes quality.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

Spraying is a Spraying that is machine based which helps in decrease of application time of these coating, builds productivity, and permits to control covering thickness productively. The fragment ruled the worldwide market with share of more than 50.0% in 2015. Pouring technology, otherwise called casting, is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. The hand mixing procedure requires skilled work and is used for anti-static flooring, decorative flooring, and industrial floors.

