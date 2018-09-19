Laos Switchgear Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Market Forecast By Voltage (Low Voltage ( 36 kV)), By Insulation (Medium Voltage (Air, Gas and Others) and High Voltage (Air, Gas and Others)), By Types (Low Voltage (MCB, MCCB, ACB and Others) and Medium Voltage (Indoor (ISG) and Others including OSG, RMU and CSS )), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Utilities and Others), By Regions (Northern, Central and Southern ) and Competitive Landscape

Development of the country’s hydropower potential, electrification of rural areas and strengthening of the transportation infrastructure are expected to be the main driving forces behind the growth of the Laos switchgear market during 2018-24. Plans such as the 8th Five-Year National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2016-2020) and the Ten-year Socio-Economic Development Strategy (2016-2025) are expected to spur the demand for switchgears in the country in the years to come.

According to 6Wresearch, the Laos switchgear market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-24. The economic growth in Laos is expected to pick up in 2018 on the back of expansion of sales and production of electricity, burgeoning services sector and the construction of cross-border railway projects. Though, Laos’s economy is gradually diversifying into retail services, construction and tourism, the country’s large untapped hydropower potential cannot be overlooked, and it is predicted that the resource sector would continue to play a major role in the economic growth of the country in the next decade. The strengthening of the power infrastructure in Laos would prove to be beneficial for the switchgear market in the country.

Download Sample Pages@ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/laos-switchgear-market-2018-2024-forecast-by-voltage-low-medium-high-insulation-air-gas-mcb-mccb-acb-indoor-isg-osg-rmu-css-verticals-regions.html

Low voltage switchgears dominate the overall switchgear market with the largest market revenue share on account of their applicability across multiple domains. Gas insulated switchgears are expected to gain more market revenue share in the coming years due to the several advantages these offer over their air insulated counterparts.

The report comprehensively covers the Laos Switchgear Market by voltage, insulation, types, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical Data of Global Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Global Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024

• Historical Data of Laos Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Laos Switchgear Market Revenues Market until 2024

• Historical Data of Laos Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Laos Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024

• Historical Data of Laos Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Laos Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

• Historical Data of Laos High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Laos High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

• Historical Data of Laos Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017, By Applications

• Market Size & Forecast of Laos Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024, By Applications

• Historical & Forecast Data of Laos Switchgear Regional Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2024

• Market Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends and Developments

• Players Market Share and Competitive Landscape

• Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Voltage

o Low Voltage ( 36 kV)

• By Insulation

o Medium Voltage

■ Air Insulated

■ Gas and Other Insulated

o High Voltage

■ Air Insulated

■ Gas and Other Insulated

• By Types

o Low Voltage

■ MCB

■ MCCB

■ ACB

■ Others

o Medium Voltage

■ ISG

■ Others (OSG, RMU, CSS)

• By Verticals

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Power Utilities

o Others

• By Regions

o Northern

o Central

o Southern

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Global Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Global Switchgear Market Revenues (204-2024F)

3.2 Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)

4. Laos Switchgear Market Overview

4.1 Laos Country Overview

4.2 Laos Switchgear Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

4.3 Laos Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2017 & 2024F)

4.4 Laos Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.5 Laos Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

4.6 Laos Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle (2017)

4.7 Laos Switchgear Market Porter’s Five Forces (2017)

5. Laos Switchgear Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

6. Laos Switchgear Market Trends

6.1 Modular Switchgears Gaining Popularity

6.2 Gas Insulated Switchgears on the Rise

7. Laos Switchgear Market Overview, By Voltage

7.1 Laos Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.1.1 Laos Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types (2014-2024F)

7.1.2 Laos Low Voltage ( 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.5 Laos High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Volume (2014-2024F)

7.5.1 Laos High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Insulation (2014-2024F)

7.5.1.1 Laos High Voltage Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues and Volume, (2014-2024F)

7.5.1.2 Laos High Voltage Gas and Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues and Volume,

(2014-2024F)

7.5.2 Laos High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

8. Laos Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Laos Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.2 Laos Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.2.1 Laos Commercial Sector Outlook

8.3 Laos Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.3.1 Laos Industrial Sector Overview

8.4 Laos Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.4.1 Laos Power Utilities Sector Outlook

8.5 Laos Other Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.5.1 Laos Transportation Infrastructure Sector Outlook

9. Laos Switchgear Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Laos Northern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.2 Laos Central Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.3 Laos Southern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.4 Laos Regional Statistics

10. Laos Switchgear Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Government Spending Outlook

10.2 Travel & Tourism Sector Outlook

11. Laos Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Laos Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage (2024)

11.2 Laos Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2024)

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Laos Switchgear Market Company Ranking, 2017

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Voltage

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Schneider Electric SE

13.2 Siemens AG

13.3 ABB Ltd.

13.4 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

13.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.6 Rockwell Automation Inc.

13.7 Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.

13.8 Chint Group Co., Ltd.

13.9 Hai Nam Switchboard Manufacturing Co., Ltd

13.10 General Electric Company

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. Disclaimer

List of Figures

1. Global Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Billion)

2. Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017

3. Laos Installed Power Generation Capacity, 2011-2017 (MW)

4. Laos Peak Power Demand, 2014-2024F (MW)

5. Laos Electricity Demand, 2014-2024F (GWh)

6. Laos Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

7. Laos Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2017

8. Laos Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2024F

9. Laos Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017

10. Laos Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2024F

11. Laos Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

12. Laos Switchgear Market- Industry Life Cycle 2017

13. Electrification Ratio in Laos, 2005-2030

14. Laos Construction Industry Value, 2017 – 2022 ($ Billion)

15. Laos Public Debt as a Percentage of GDP, 2013 – 2018

16. Laos Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

17. Laos Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

18: Laos Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2014 – 2024F (Units)

19. Laos Medium Voltage Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

20. Laos Medium Voltage Air Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

21. Laos Medium Voltage Gas and Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

22. Laos Medium Voltage Gas and Other Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

23. Laos High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

24. Laos High Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2014 – 2024F (Units)

25. Laos High Voltage Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

26. Laos High Voltage Air Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

27. Laos High Voltage Gas and Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

28. Laos High Voltage Gas and Other Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

29. Laos Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

30. Laos Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

31. Laos Upcoming Hotel Projects

32. Government Health Expenditure Per Capita, 2017-2020 ($ Million)

33. Laos Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

34. Laos Special Economic Zones (SEZ)

35. Laos Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

36. Laos Other Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

37. Laos Northern Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

38. Laos Central Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

39. Laos Southern Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

40. Laos Installed Power Substation, By Region, 2016 (MVA)

41. Laos Installed Power Capacity, By Region, 2016

42. Laos Actual Government Spending Vs Actual Government Revenues, 2014-2022F (LAK Trillion)

43. Contribution of Travel & Tourism to GDP, 2016-2027 ($ Billion)

44. Number of Accommodation Establishments and Rooms, 2014-16

45. Laos Total Number of Tourists Arrivals, 2014-2020F (Million)

46. Laos Revenues from Tourism, 2014-2020F ($ Million)

47. Laos Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage

48. Laos Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications

49. Laos Switchgear Market Ranking, By Company, 2017

50. Upcoming Wind and Solar Power Projects

51. Laos FDI Inflow in Hydropower Sector, Q2 2016-Q2 2017 ($ Million)

List of Tables

1. Laos Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

2. Laos Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

3. Laos Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

4. Laos Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

5. Laos Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

6. Laos Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

7. Laos Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

8. Laos High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

9. Laos High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

10. Laos Financing Requirement for Education Infrastructure Development, 2016-2020

11. Laos Financing Requirement for Universities, 2016-2020 ($ Million)

12. Investment Requirements for the National Social Economic Development Plan 2016-2020

13. Laos Existing SEZs in Laos 2017

14. Laos Upcoming Hydropower Development Projects

15. Laos Grid to Grid Memoranda on Power Export by 2020 (MW)

16. Laos Hydroelectric Development Plan, By Region, 2016-2020

17. Laos Expenditure Plan By Sectors, FY 2017

18. Laos Capacity Required To Meet 2025 Renewable Energy Target, 2015-2025

19. Laos Upcoming Hydro Power Projects

