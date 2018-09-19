A customer is King! The Customers are always right! These are only two examples of many more phrases out there that show how crucial a customer is to any business. Long gone are the days where you just had to sell a product or service to a customer and not care too much. With the increased level of competition in today’s business world, it is becoming more important to not only get new customers, but also make sure that your business is able to retain those customers.

Nowadays, it costs a business 5 to 10 times more to find a new customer than retaining one. For this reason, businesses need to be more proactive when it comes to retaining their customers. Therefore, every business needs a CRM strategy for managing how they interact with their already existing customer base.

Read Complete: Essential Pillars for any CRM Strategy