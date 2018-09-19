DME Computer Services Is A Member of Veteran Owned Business For Computer Support Omaha

Omaha, NE (September 19, 2018) – Computer Support Omaha is something essential for any small business or even for an individual with a small home business support. In the present situation, it is hard to run even a single day of business operation without the proper operation of the computer system. Here, relying on a veteran-owned business will help. This is where DME Computer Services can lend the best helping hand.

Veteranownedbusiness.com is a community of businesses that are owned by retired National Guards. With the discipline and knowledge, they gained when they were in service, veterans do everything perfect and they guide the people working for them with the perfection to bring out the best in them. This is what happens in DME Computer Services as the business is owned by the retired National Guard Dario Dulovic.

They provide the best IT Support Omaha and they can handle repairs to any type of brand of the system be it laptop or desktop and regardless of the brand. Age and condition of the system is not an issue for them as IT support and computer repair are their passion.

DME Computer Services says: “If you are a single residential user or have a small to medium business, we are here to support you with all of your computer repair services and technology needs (IT Support, IT Services, MSP, IT Consulting, Computer Repair for PC and APPLE) in Omaha Nebraska.”

Small businesses looking for managed service providers Omaha can just give this company a call and they will get the computer up and running within no time. Some of their clients include real estate officers, local art galleries and many other small businesses. So, small businesses operating in any area of expertise can get help from DME Computer Services for their system repairs and maintenance needs.

The Pro-Care Managed Service Platform offered by this company offers an affordable Proactive IT maintenance service to the servers, workstations and laptops of clients. With the help of the unique framework of this company for managed IT service, the Pro-Care greatly brings down the chances of downtime. DME aims at keeping their clients focused on their core business operations without having to worry about their technology.

The Pro-Care service from DME Computer Services offers round the clock management and monitoring of the overall health of the infrastructure both at the software and at the hardware level. With the build scalable features of the Pro-Care service and also with the trained and dedicated engineers of DME Computer Services, the company is confident that their clients can stay rest assured that their equipment and network will operate at the full potential.

DME Computer Services’ mission is to utilize their extensive information technology experience with a view to delivering tangible business results to clients.

