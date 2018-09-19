I remember learning to fish, up in Canada, with my dad and grandfather. We went on yearly fishing trips each fall and they were the highlight of my memories.

The truck and boat was packed with tackle, snacks, food, and spincasting reels. Seriously, everyone in the family used spincast reels.

Why?

Because they’re simple to use, easy to learn, and a breeze to maintain. I remember my cousins always using open face spinning reels.

They seemed foreign and complicated to me. After all, I only needed to push the button on my reel at the right time to get a great cast. Then reel it in. Best Spincast Reels

Easy as pie.

Spincasting reels are one of the newest developments in the history of fishing reels. While they may not look as glamorous as the more exotic aesthetics of open face spinning reels or baitcasting reels they’re certainly effective and efficient.