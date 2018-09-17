The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size is expected to gain traction due to the rising need for treating psoriatic arthritis. Also, changing lifestyle results in the growth of population suffering from psoriatic arthritis.

The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Market Major Player Include: Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novartis AG

Psoriatic arthritis is majorly found in the individuals suffering from psoriasis which accounts for approximately 30% of population suffering from psoriatic arthritis. Also, it can be termed as irritating, unpredictable baffling skin disease. Psoriasis majorly occurs in the knee, elbows, scalp, torso, palms and soles of the feet. It is an auto-immune disorder which results into the inflammation which triggers joint pains, stiffness, and swelling. Psoriatic arthritis can be characterised by the symptoms such as lower back pain, swollen joints, foot pain, nail pitting, fatigue, and reduced range of motion. Psoriatic arthritis also causes inflammation in spine known as spondyloarthropathies. Psoriatic arthritis is commonly treated with various combination of anti-inflammatory medication (NSAIDs).

Psoriasis influences psoriatic arthritis, which leads to swelling in the joints. According to National Psoriasis Foundation about 10% to 30% of people suffering from psoriasis suffer from psoriatic. The cause of psoriasis is unknown, but some factors such as genetics, change in lifestyle, psoriasis and medication. On the other hand, small percentage of people suffering from psoriatic arthritis may develop mutilan arthritis that leads to severe pain and disabling. In arthritis mutilan the small bones of the body are disabled leading to permanent deformity and disability in an individual.

The global psoriatic arthritis market is primarily driven by growing number of patients from all age group suffering from psoriasis. Additionally, increased consumption of alcohol and changing lifestyle of individuals, increasing incidences of smoking, and rising demand for improved healthcare would also grow the psoriasis drugs market.

While, increasing number of clinical trials for developing new combination drugs along with the strong, and growing R&D funding and investments on healthcare by the governments of developing and developed economies, unhealthy living, excess consumption of fats and unmet needs for effective treatments influence the market growth during the forecast period.

