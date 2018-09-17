Pedigree Ski Shop Offers Range of Ski Equipment for Your Next Ski Trip

Pedigree Ski Shop is the family-owned ski shop provides a broad option of ski equipment from reliable brands to enhance the performance of skiers in any given condition.

[UNITED STATES, 9/17/2018]—Pedigree Ski Shop carries a wide selection of ski equipment that gives better ski experience to sport enthusiasts and to anyone who enjoys the outdoor sport. It has skis, bindings, boots, and poles from dependable outdoor brands, such as Atomic, Blizzard, Solomon and more.

A Collection of Top-Notch Ski Gears

Pedigree Ski Shop has been providing carefully selected ski equipment from the leading brands for more than 50 years. Its extensive offerings allow ski enthusiasts to find anything they need for their favorite sport.

The ski shop has a collection of skis that suit everyone. One of them is the Volkl Sports RTM 84/Wide Ride XI 12 19, which has the Ultimate Vibration Object (UVO) technology that allows seasoned skiers to have a smooth and stable ride. This technology improves the rider’s performance with its unique 3D dampening.

For ski boots, Pedigree Ski Shop offers the Salomon X-Max 130 17, a superior race boot built with Twinframe technology to boost performance by combining exceptional transmission and power with a unique foot wrapping.

There are also different choices for ski poles. Skiers can opt for the Leki Peak Vario S Speed Lock 19 made with the highest grade aluminum and carbon. This has four non-slip finger grooves and an extra support area that offers better grip and greater comfort.

Pedigree Ski Shop’s products are available for purchase in its physical store with three locations. Customers can also order them from its website for their convenience.

A Reputable Ski Equipment Provider

Over the years, Pedigree Ski Shop has built relationships with the ski industry. It offers equipment for young skiers and adults whether they are beginners or professionals.

The ski shop consists of trained staff that stays up to date with the latest trends and advancements in the ski industry. They use their knowledge to help customers find the right gear they need. The team works closely with each customer to assist them in making an informed purchase for a satisfactory experience.

About Pedigree Ski Shop

Pedigree Ski Shop is a family-owned shop that provides various equipment, accessories, and apparel for sports like ski, snowboard, swimming, and more. The shop features products from the leading brands for sports including Adidas, Nike, and The North Face among others.

Visit their website at https://www.pedigreeskishop.com/.