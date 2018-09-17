Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2023.

Overview:

In the year 2018, Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market was valued at USD 1.89 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 3.05 Billion at pace of 10.1% CAGR.

Pharmaceutical membrane filtration technology covers all modern methodologies for the sectioning of substances between two parts using penetrable layers. This filtration technology is used in various phases of pharmaceutical development and production processes ranging from laboratory research to the production of pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical membrane filtration technology is used in a variety of applications including protein separation, DNA, lab-scale cell culturing, sample preparation, drug screening, process and laboratory water purification, large-scale drug manufacturing, and virus removal. Membrane separation processes use little energy compared to direct thermal separation processes such as crystallization, sublimation or distillation due to their operation without heating.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market is driven due to factors like rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, Increasing investment in the R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Technological advancements in filtration products. In addition, growing adoption of Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of products and stringent regulatory policies are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe is accounted to hold the second position in Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market are Merck KGaA (Germany), General Healthcare Company (U.K.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Graver Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (U.S.), GEA Group (Germany), and Novasep (U.S.)

