VR Gambling Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Trend, Forecast And Analysis Report

14 September 2018: Virtual reality (VR) gambling is a three-dimensional simulation of online gambling, which provides customers with immersive and interactive experiences.
Analysts forecast the global VR gambling market to generate a revenue of more than USD 400 million by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global VR gambling market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-vr-gambling-market-2018-2022/request-sample
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global VR Gambling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- 888 Holdings
- GVC Holdings
- Kindred Group
- Paddy Power Betfair
- William Hill
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-vr-gambling-market-2018-2022
Market driver
- Increase in e-sports betting
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
- High cost of VR headsets
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
- VR as a cure for gambling addiction
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Media Contact:
Michelle Thoras
201 Spear Street 1100,
Suite 3036, San Francisco,
CA 94105, United States
Tel: 1-415-349-0054
Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744
Mail: sales@radiantinsights.com