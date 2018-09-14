Value Inn & Suites: The Best Discount Hotel in Redding CA

The given press release is about magnificent Value Inn & Suites which gives comfortable accommodation and refined hospitality at highly discounted rates.

Redding is one of the best cities to visit in California. It is known for its fascinating attractions and other places of fun and frolic. The travelers come to this splendid city from every nooks and corners of the world. The hotels and motels in this beautiful area therefore promise a comfortable stay to the visitors. The large number of lodges in the city renders you varied range of lodgings at discounted rates. These discounts motels in Redding are fully equipped and are known for their refined hospitality and great services. These lodges try to cater different needs of diverse customers perfectly.

Hotel Value Inn & Suites a well known discount hotel gives its guests fabulous comforts and exceptional facilities at the most reasonable cost. The property is well constructed and the rooms are fully furnished in modern style for the comfort of the guests. These rooms are elegantly decorated and fitted with a lot of modern amenities like flat screen television with satellite channels, microwave, refrigerator, ironing facility, sofa, alarm clock, work desk, hairdryer and many more.

Being one of the top-rated Discount Hotels in Redding CA, the hotel provides free continental breakfast and high speed internet facility to all their customers. In fact, the facility of high speed internet access is also available in the public area for the full comfort of the customers. The other facilities offered to the visitors are 24 hour reception desk, daily housekeeping, spacious parking, wake-up service, vending machine, accessible facilities, free toiletries and many more.

The hotel also provides coffee machine on special request to the guests. The best thing is that the staff members of the hotel are very kind, professional and punctual. You can ask them for any kind of help during your stay in the hotel. The motel gives special attention towards the security and safety of their guests, and thus has smoke alarm detector and audible in public areas. What’s more, it gives easy and fast online booking facility so that the travelers can book a room in advance from anywhere and anytime. For more updates, simply visit our website today!

