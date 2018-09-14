Professional Planning for 3D Machine Assembly

Engineers constantly face the challenge of setting up their machines in an existing building – as professionally as possible

Cambridge, UK and Pittsford, NY – 12 September 2018: The responsibilities of a mechanical engineer are very wide-ranging, and they have to do with much more than just constructing a machine. In many cases, engineers need to integrate conventional technologies into an existing plant.

Assembly Cannot be Planned in 3D CAD

The 3D construction of machines and conveyor systems has become commonplace and is now implemented by nearly every company, using 3D CAD software (e.g. Creo Parametric from PTC). These programmes concentrate on the detailed planning of a machine or a certain component, down to the last screw – which quickly creates a large volume of data. Consequently, machine assembly is often still done in 2D.

3D Layout System as a Solution

Nowadays, providers of plant planning systems have gone a step further. They offer the option of importing machines from the 3D construction model, with high-performance integration into an overall plan. Engineers can then decide for themselves whether they will use a 2D or 3D layout for planning. The final result is always a 3D plan, with the associated benefits.

Supports Familiar Working Methods

Still, many planners initially have trouble switching from 2D layout planning to full-fledged 3D planning. 2D planning is also often a bit faster. As a result, some 3D layout systems offer 2D-based planning as a support feature. In other words, planners can work with a 2D layout as usual. The 3D plan is automatically created at the same time, which means the data are still available for a complete analysis and visualisation at the end.

Which System is Best for Machine Assembly in 3D

One system that combines the modules for layout planning and materials handling is MPDS4. It has the Factory Layout and Mechanical Handling modules which include all the functionality required to build a 3D assembly layout quickly and accurately.

The fact is that a 3D layout system can be used to create high-performance 3D planning for very large factories or production lines, including all the necessary 2D derivations.

>> More on this topic: Machine assembly in 3D

http://www.cad-schroer.com/news-events/articles/Professional-Planning-for-3D-Machine-Assembly