14th September 2018 – Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market is segmented into product, type, end-user and geographic regions. Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) technology is a contagion free process for obtaining sub-populations of tissue cells under direct microscopic apparition. In addition, laser-capture Microdissection technology isolates specific cells by dissecting unwanted cells. Laser Capture Microdissection technology harvests the cells of attention straight to give pure enriched cells. This technology helps in preserving the genuine morphology of the dissected cell or tissue sample. The Laser Capture Microdissection technology by type can be segmented into software, instruments, consumables, and services.

Rise in spending on healthcare along with technical advancement in the field of healthcare is one of the major factors for the Laser Capture Microdissection market. In addition, increasing information concerning the technical compensation obtained from Laser Capture Microdissection techniques is fueling the market at the global level. In addition, favorable funding and spending on research and development activities of companies involved in this market are propelling the market growth. High proficiency professionals in this field are some of the preventive factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

High preservation and developed cost of accessories and equipment along with lack of expertise professionals in this field is some of the restraining factors which may hinder the growth of this market. Research and development and diagnostics among others are the major applications areas of Laser Capture Microdissection technology. In addition, government research institutes and hospitals are the major end users of this technology.

Increasing predilection of Laser Capture Microdissection technology in forensic science and molecular biology under the research and development applications segment is one of the major driving factors for the market. Based on product segmentation, the global market consists of Consumables, Reagents and Media, Assay Kits, Other Consumables. Based on Type, the Laser Capture Microdissection market consists of Ultraviolet LCM, Infrared LCM, Ultraviolet and Infrared LCM, and Immunofluorescence LCM.

Based on Application, the Laser Capture Microdissection market comprises Research and Development, Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Forensic Science, Diagnostics, Other Applications. Based on End User Laser Capture Microdissection market consists of Academic and Government Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Leica Microsystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Carl Zeiss

Molecular Machines & Industries

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

ArcturusXT LCM System

MMI Cellcut

Leica AS LMD

PALM Microbeam

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Research Institutions

Hospitals

Others

Global Market, by Region comprises North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2015. Enlargement in this market can be accredited to the strong growth trends in the pharmaceutical companies and CROs. The Asian regional segment, on the other hand, is expected to register a double-digit growth rate in the forecast period owing to the development of leading Laser Capture Microdissection companies and increased R&D spending. The U.S. is the major market across North America. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on research and development activities of companies dealing in this market along with mounting consciousness regarding the technological progression is driving the market for Laser Capture Microdissection across. Growing application areas of this technology in the field such as Forensic science, diagnostics and molecular biology are having a positive impact on the growing market for laser-capture Microdissection in Rest of the world (RoW).

