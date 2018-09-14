Irrigation Equipment market is driven by increased government initiatives

Overview:

Irrigation equipment is used to irrigate the field with minimal manual intervention, makes the process more efficient and allows workers to focus on other important agricultural tasks. Suppliers and governments around the world are promoting automatic irrigation systems to minimize water wastage during irrigation and increase crop yields. As a result, the adoption of efficient irrigation systems, through the installation of automatic irrigation equipment, has made it possible to solve the growing problems of water scarcity. Automatic irrigation system delivers water efficiency of up to 97% to 98%, helping users reduce costs and conserve valuable natural resources

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising need for food and food products due to increase in global population, rise in adoption of automatic irrigation equipment, increased scarcity of water and energy sources has increased demand for irrigation equipment; each type of irrigation requires different type of equipments. It’s reducing the manual effort and also decreasing the consumption of resources. However initial investment of the equipment is the major restraint of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Geographically, the Irrigation Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America leads the irrigation equipment market due to the high awareness and high adoption rate of the latest equipment in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing efforts of the governments to bring the equipment to the farmers and presence of largely agricultural land.

Major companies in the market are Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Rain Bird, Eurodrip, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Nelson Irrigation, Valmont Industries and T-L Irrigation Co.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

