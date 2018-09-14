Intraocular Lens Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

Technological Innovation to Promote Growth in the Intraocular Lenses Market Over 2018 to 2024

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 7 million to 12 million cataract operations were performed in the year 2000 and 20 million cataract operation were performed in 2010. By the year 2020, cataract surgeries are anticipated to reach 32 million annually. The major factor such as rising geriatric population ocular conditions, incidence of cataracts are some of the key factors, driving growth in this market. Additionally, initiative taken by the government to remove avoidable blindness growing among aged population across the world are expected to fuel the growth of intraocular lens market. Moreover, the technological innovation in the intraocular lens is also responsible for enhancing the growth of this market. Going further growing number of vision correction procedure such as LASIK, cataract surgeries and others is responsible for significant growth in the intraocular market. However, the lack of proper coverage for premium IOLs and high cost related with surgical procedure are hindering the growth of intraocular lens market. In near future, accessibility of advance technologies such as micro-incision cataract surgery and femtosecond lasers may provide huge growth opportunities for the key players in the intraocular lens market.

“Infinium Global Research has produced a new premium report Intraocular Lens Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Intraocular Lens. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Intraocular Lens Market by product (monofocal iol, multifocal iol, toric iol and accommodative iol), material (polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), silicone and hydrophobic acrylic) and end-user (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and eye research institutes) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Intraocular Lens Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Intraocular Lens Market are Abbott Medical Optics, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Alcon (Novartis AG) , Calhoun Vision, Inc., Staar Surgical Company , Hoya Surgical Optics, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited and Oculentis GmBH.”

North America to dominate the global Intraocular Lenses market through 2018-2024

North America is holding a leading region among other geographies in the intraocular lens market and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Improved reimbursements policies, rising the incidence of cataracts and government entities to set up eye care facilities have contributed for the growth in this market in North America region. Asia pacific accounted for the fastest growing in terms of revenue over upcoming year. The developing countries such as India and china are anticipated to be fastest growing economies in Asia pacific region. Owing to huge patient pool and growing the healthcare industry.

The leading companies in the market are Abbott Medical Optics, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Alcon (Novartis AG), Calhoun Vision, Inc.,Staar Surgical Company ,Hoya Surgical Optics, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Oculentis GmbH. Some Key players investing in merger and acquisition for the expand product portfolio.

Mergers and Acquisitions to remain key expansion strategies of the leading players in the Intraocular Lenses Market between 2018-2024

In April 2017, Johnson & Johnson Acquires Abbott Medical Optics

The acquisition includes ophthalmic products in the cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery and consumer eye health areas of patient care. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care is a manufacturer of disposable contact lenses. Abbott Medical Optics is an ophthalmic medical supply company.

In August 2017, Veracity Innovations acquired by Carl Zeiss Meditec

Veracity Innovations is a provider of a cloud-based platform for cataract surgical planning, management and analysis. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a multinational medical technology company.

In June 2018, Bausch + Lomb Announces Us Launch Of Soothe® Xtra Protection Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company, today announced the introduction of Soothe® Xtra Protection (XP) Preservative Free lubricant eye drops, expanding its portfolio of eye health products to meet the growing demand for dry eye symptom relief without the use of preservatives. One of the most common eye conditions in the U.S., dry eye affects more than 140 million Americans.